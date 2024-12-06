The Sound of Music Builds: Downtown Moline Music Hub Has Ambitious Plans

A little more than a year after breathing buoyant new life into the long vacant former downtown Moline library, Sound Conservatory is writing an ambitious new movement in its sprawling, surging score.

The music school, store, and performance venue at 504 17th Street in Moline – which opened in November 2023 in the 1903 former Carnegie library – plans to build a second-floor mezzanine next year, as well as launch two new concert series.

Now serving more than 370 students each week, the business (which began in downtown Rock Island in 2022) is committed to creating an environment where music educators can thrive professionally, earning a respectable income in an institution that deeply values their exceptional talents and the years of dedication it took to refine them into world-class educators, according to a new GoFundMe campaign for the second-floor level, to add 100-120 seats, at a cost of more than $80,000.

“We believe our performance space not only provides our community and students with access to a diverse array of world-class performances but also serves as a platform for students to experience professional-level performance opportunities through its use for recitals,” the GoFundMe page says.

The new mezzanine (expected to begin construction in June 2025 and to be done by late August) will:

host larger audiences : By increasing seating capacity to 320 seats, Sound Conservatory can welcome more attendees to enjoy performances without raising ticket prices.

attract world-class talent : More seating ensures that the venue can bring bigger and more renowned performers to our community, elevating the cultural offerings available locally while maintaining low ticket prices.

support artists: Enhanced capacity ensures professional musicians have a space worthy of their talents, fostering creative expression and collaboration.

This project aligns with the business’s “unwavering commitment to making the arts accessible while benefiting our community in meaningful ways,” the site says. “Our performance series has a profound impact, bringing joy, inspiration, and connection to residents and visitors alike.”

The project may cost up to $100,000, including contracting with an engineering firm, owner/director Andrzej Kozlowski said Wednesday. The upper level (when it for years was the Moline Public Library) had housed library stacks, and was removed for the current performance space, topped by a huge chandelier.

Kozlowski admits it’s unusual for a for-profit business to do a fundraiser.

“What we’re doing in the community is very similar to a nonprofit model, but we’re paying taxes,” he said. “We’re not eligible for these grants that nonprofits are. So we’re kind of going that route, but as a for-profit business.”

There are planned tiers of contributions. Those who donate up to $200 will get a ticket to any performance for the August-December 2025 series. Anyone making a $20,000-plus donation can have the hall named in their honor or for another loved one.

The initial renovation cost for the space (completed this past summer) was about $18,000, including the stage, chandelier, curtains, seats, and painting. Before that opened, Sound Conservatory hosted concerts in the current piano showroom. That may also host smaller events during the two-month mezzanine construction.

“If we're going to bring in major names into here, if we didn't [initiate the fundraiser], we're talking about 80, 90-dollar tickets,” Kozlowski said, noting that’s not feasible.

“Our mission is to create these great performances at great prices,” he said. Sound Conservatory offers events at a variety of price points – including subsidized (the lowest cost), full price, and angel levels. Those different prices started last March.

"Just setting one type of price was difficult," Kozlowski said. "Where do you make the price so it's affordable, yet I'm not in the hole with these performances?"

Sound Conservatory typically offers table seating up front at a higher price, with a maximum of eight tables for two, and four tables of four. Those are sold as full-price seats plus 10 percent.

"It does set a different tone. Like for the Laurence Hobgood jazz concerts, it plays into the atmosphere we're trying to create," Kozlowski said of the popular December 1 holiday concert. “Some people want to enjoy a snack and a beverage, and that plays into it."

The tables were completely sold out for the Hobgood Christmas concert and November 10 ATLYS string quartet. With tables, the total seating capacity is 160, and only seats a capacity of 200.

Usually, more than half of patrons buy full-price tickets, with about 20 percent at the subsidized lower amount.

Students at Sound Conservatory get free admission to any concert.

“We want them to engage in performance; we want them to see all kinds of music, to be inspired and learn what’s out there,” Kozlowski said. “They can learn what they may want to do musically – whether it’s professionally or as a hobby.

“It’s great because they’ve heard music they never heard before,” he added. “One student came to the ATLYS quartet, and she was absolutely blown away by it. That’s what we’re hoping [to accomplish] with that.”

Not in Business for Big Profit

Sound Conservatory’s mission behind the concert series isn’t to make money, Kozlowski noted.

“As long as I break even, I am more than happy,” he said. “The idea is to bring live performances to our community, to our students, and to bring foot traffic into downtown Moline. That way people are going out to grab dinner, something to drink, check out the local shops. We have done that because we go out after the performances, to one of the local restaurants, and we definitely see people from our performances there.

“I want these businesses to see that I’m here to work together with them, to help all of us,” Kozlowski said. “We all know entertainment is one of the biggest drivers of people going into an area to spend money.”

GIT Improv – the comedy troupe that opened the new “Carnegie Hall” space in early August – will return for a show on January 4, 2025. Other upcoming events include national comedian Brad Upton on May 2; Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Goitse (performing traditional Irish music) on Feb. 20; and a powerhouse indie rock band, an organ-jazz concert, the Mike Conrad Trio, and the Tal Cohen jazz trio in the first half of 2025.

New Concert Series

Sound Conservatory will introduce a new monthly concert series titled “The Library Sessions,” partnering with local singer/songwriter Lewis Knudsen. On the last Sunday of each month at 5 p.m., the venue will feature three local acoustic artists doing half-hour sets each.

The first session on February 23 will feature Knudsen, CJ Parker, and Lainey Jean. Sound Conservatory will again host a Mozart birthday celebration in January, as well as a two-day Chopin birthday program on March 1 and 2.

A new young artist series, Future Tones, starts this Saturday, December 7. It's designed to help younger musicians boost their audiences and performance experience.

The two new series, Kozlowski said, have a specific goal: “paying artists what they should be paid.”

He adds, “Too many times I’ve heard from local singer/songwriters that they get paid $50 for an hour. That’s absolutely wrong.

“I want people to hopefully take on that approach,” he said of other live-music venues. “A lot of these venues that are typically paying very little are your bar scene, and they need these performers to bring people in. People go to these venues because there’s live music.

“I’m probably gonna burn some bridges and piss off some business owners by saying these things, but I’m sorry, this is reality,” Kozlowski said. “Art isn’t free. It’s not something you pick up and do one day because you feel like it. If you want your venue to be respected and people to continue coming there and having people perform there, you need to pay artists what they should get paid.”

Future Tones will feature all home-grown talent, with the December 7 show at 6:30 p.m. highlighting Charlotte Blu, Cameryn Danielle and Running Late. The latter is a group of Moline High School freshmen, who started playing together last year as eighth-graders at Wilson Middle School, under the direction of Wilson math teacher Alex Axup (a young, veteran bass player).

Danielle and Running Late have performed in the Moline Centre “Chillin’ in the Courtyard” events, in the Historic Block Courtyard. Kozlowski was extremely impressed with them.

“These kids had a lot of great energy – they really enjoy what they do and they play very well,” he said. Charlotte Blu (whose given last name is Boyer) is a 2022 Rock Island High alum, and Cameryn is a 16-year-old Davenport North student.

Kozlowski is also interested in working with Greg Hipskind and QC Rock Academy to feature some of their students and bands in the Future Tones series.

The idea behind Future Tones and the Library Sessions is similar – showcasing high-quality local talent, Kozlowski said.

Other Sound Conservatory Activities

A rescheduled Schubert-themed concert, featuring baritone Nathan Windt (director of choral activities at St. Ambrose University), will be held at 6:30 p.m. on December 15.

The business will apply for a city liquor license, so it can sell a variety of beverages at set prices. Up to now, Kozlowski has offered alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks by donation only.

He's also pursuing a partnership with the nearby, new 74 Pancake House, to sell food at events. "They are excellent," Kozlowski said. "Great food and great people there."

To reserve tickets (starting at $5) for the Saturday Future Tones concert on December 7, visit Eventbrite.com.