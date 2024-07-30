Summer Jam '24 w/ Bone Thungs-N-Harmony, Xzibit, & Yung Joc, August 10

Saturday, August 10, 7:30 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Appearing together in the Vibrant Arena at the MARK's eagerly awaited Summer Jam '24 event, a trio of supremely gifted hip-hip acts will combine their talent in Moline on August 10, with the amphitheater housing the Grammy-winning musicians of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Billboard sensation Xzibit, and Georgia's Yung Loc, featured on T-Pain's chart-topping "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')."

Composed of rappers Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone. Bone Thung-n-Harmony formed in 1991 in Cleveland, Ohio, and signed to fellow American rapper Eazy-E's Ruthless Records in late 1993, on which they debuted with their EP Creepin on ah Come Up the next year. The EP included their breakout hit single "Thuggish Ruggish Bone," and in 1995, the group released its second album E. 1999 Eternal, which included hits "1st of tha Month" and "East 1999." Their hit song "Tha Crossroads," a tribute to then-recently deceased mentor Eazy-E, won a Grammy Award in 1997.

The Art of War, the group's third album, was released in 1997, and three years later, BTNHResurrection reached platinum status in the U.S. over the course of one month. 2002's Thug World Order, meanwhile, went platinum and peaked at number three on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's sixth studio album Thug Stories released independently in 2006. In 2007, they had another major-label release, Strength & Loyalty, on American producer Swizz Beatz's label Full Surface Records and Interscope Records, and since then, the outfit's studio recordings have included 2010's Uni5: The World's Enemy, 2013's The Art of War: World War III, and 2017's New Waves.

Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, better known by his stage name Xzibit, is a hip-hop and rap artist, actor,and radio personality. He began his musical career in 1992, and signed with Loud Records, an imprint of RCA Records to release his debut studio album At the Speed of Life in 1996. The album saw positive critical reception, entered the Billboard 200, and spawned the single "Paparazzi," which peaked at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100. Xzibit's second album, 1998's 40 Dayz & 40 Nightz, was met with similar reception and spawned the single "What U See Is What U Get."

Xzibit's success caught the attention of rapper Dr. Dre, who served as the executive producer for the artist's next two albums. His third, 2000's Restless, was further commercially-oriented and peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200. He then departed Loud Records in favor of Columbia Records for the release of his fourth album Man vs. Machine (2003), which peaked at number three on the chart. Both albums were co-released by Xzibit's own label, Open Bar Entertainment. His next albums, Weapons of Mass Destruction (2004) and Full Circle (2006) preceded a brief public hiatus, and he returned for the release of his seventh studio album, 2012's Napalm. Since 2013, Xzibit also performs as a member of the hip-hop supergroup Serial Killers.

Jasiel Amon Robinson, better known by his stage name Yung Joc, is a Southern hip-hop and rap musician from Atlanta, Georgia, and he is perhaps best known for his 2006 single "It's Goin' Down," which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Prior to its release, he signed with Puff Daddy's Bad Boy South, an imprint of Atlantic Records in a joint venture with Block Entertainment; the song served as the lead single for his debut studio album, 2006's New Joc City. The album and its sequel, 2007's Hustlenomics, both peaked at number three on the Billboard 200, and the three-time Billboard Music Award nominee Joc has subsequently released a pair of studio recordings in 2009's The Grind Flu and 2017's Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood.

The Summer Jam '24 with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Xzibit, and Yung Loc takes place in Moline on August 10 and features a 7:10 p.m. set by Torrian Ball, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $35-69, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.