2025's Best Music: A Survey of Local Music Luminaries

For 2025's year-in-music survey, we winnowed contributions down to two lists of top fives – the top five album releases and top five singles (which weren't necessarily on any of the top five albums).

We greatly appreciate the strong partnerships the Reader enjoys with nearly all of our local radio stations. Not all we invited participated, and we failed to invite a couple stations; we apologize for that, and want them in next year. And we always love having local musicians and fellow taste-makers share what got their attention. If you want to contribute to next year's annual review, please e-mail music@rcreader.com.

Radio Stations

99PlusKFMH.com

Bill Klutho

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Warren Haynes, Million Voices Whisper/The Whisper Sessions

Murder by Death, Egg & Dart

Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done With the Blues

Icecream Hands, Giant Fox Pineapple Tree

Goose, Everything Must Go/Chain Yer Dragon

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Goose, “Rockdale”

Murder by Death, “Loser”

Kerry Tucker, “Hold Back Rosalee”

Larry McCray, “Heartbreak City”

Taj Mahal/Keb’ Mo’ (featuring Ruby Amanfu), “Room On The Porch”

Tom Maicke

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Jeff Tweedy, Twilight Override

Mavis Staples and Levon Helm, Sad And Beautiful World

Wednesday, Bleeds

Kerry Tucker, Undertow

Half Man Half Biscuit, All Asimov And No Fresh Air

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Jeff Tweedy, "Lou Reed Was My Babysitter"

Mavis Staples- "Chicago"

Wednesday, "Pick Up That Knife"

Kerry Tucker, "Hold Back Rosalee"

Half Man Half Biscuit, "Jack's Been To The National"

Jim Hunter

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Various Artists, A Tribute to the King of Zydeco

Amanda Shires, Nobody's Girl

The Waterboys, Life, Death & Dennis Hopper

Tedeschi-Trucks Band, Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited

Sugar Ray & The Bluetones, Blues From Sibculo

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Half Man, Half Biscuit, "Horror Clowns are D**kheads"

James McMurtry, "Pinocchio In Vegas"

Henhouse Prowlers, "Land of Confusion"

Little Feat, "Too High To Cut My Hair"

Buddy Guy w/Joe Walsh, "How Blues Is That"

Mary of the Heartland

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Neko Case, Neon Grey Midnight Green

Valerie June, Owls, Omens & Oracles

Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Trash Classic

Einstein's Sister, Exit Strategies

Horsegirl, Phonetics On and On

Tommy Lang

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Bartees, Strange Horror

Geese, Getting Killed

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Phantom Island

Wednesday, Bleeds

Wet Leg, moisturizer

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Foo Fighters, “Today’s Song”

St Paul & the Broken Bones, “Fall Moon”

Bartees Strange, “Sober”

Tame Impala, “Dracula”

Hayley Williams, “Glum”

Roberto Nache/Roberto's Top 5's

Top Five Albums With 99Plus 2025

Geese, Getting Killed

Third Mind, Right Now!

Wet Leg, moisturizer

Daniel Donato, Horizons

Wednesday, Bleeds

Top Five Tunes With OTBT 2025

Daniel Donato, “Chore”

Cut.Rate.Box, “Reel Life”

Half Man Half Biscuit, “Horror Clowns Are Dickheads”

Ana Popovic, “Hurt So Good”

Third Mind, “Shake Sugaree”

Top Five Albums With Off The Beaten Track 2025

FACS, Wish Defense

Highschool, Highschool

Skinner, New Wave Vaudeville

TY, WE R TY

Benefits, Constant Noise

WQUD FM 107.7

Katie Anderson Office Manager

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Warren Zeiders, Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal

Nine Inch Nails, TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Good Charlotte, Motel Du Cap

Three Days Grace, Alienation

Angela Meyer, Blood Disease

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel, Rocky Mountain Low

Shinedown, Three Six Five

Benson Boone, Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else

Tyler Braden, DEVIL YOU KNOW

Wesley Green and Charlie Farley, Lotta Bit Country

Aaron Dail General Manager

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Morgan Wallen, I’m the Problem

Gavin Adcock, Own Worst Enemy

Turnpike Troubadours, Price of Admission

Riley Green, Don’t Mind If I do

Zach Top, Ain’t In It For My Health

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Turnpike Troubadours, “Heaven Passing Through”

Gavin Adcock, “Morning Bail”

Zach Top, “Tailgates and Tanlines”

Morgan Wallen, “Skoal, Chevy, and Browning”

Justin Moore, “Time’s Tickin”

Jocefis

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Lachy Doley (best showman out there, hands down), Live in Paris

The Textures, Perennials

LA Guns, Leopard Skin

Aerosmith and YUNGBLUD, One More Time

Jethro Tull, Curious Ruminant

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Lachy Doley/Bootsie Collins “Get Out Your Ear's Way”

The Textures, “Do-Right”

Alborn, “While The Gettin's Good”

Aerosmith and YUNGBLUD, “My Only Angel”

Post Malone andMorgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Mamma C

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

John Fogerty, Legacy

Spinal Tap: The End Continues (Music soundtrack)

Waylon Jennings, Songbird

Mavis Staples and Leon Helm, Sad and Beautiful World

Alex Warren, You’ll Be Alright, Kid

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Alex Warren, “Ordinary”

Benson Boone, “Mystical Magical”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Mavis Staples and Levon Helm, “Sad and Beautiful World”

Waylon Jennings, “Songbird”

Outlaw Dave

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Colter Wall, Memories and Empties

Jake Worthington, When I Write The Song

Charley Crockett, Dollar A Day

Lukas Nelson, American Romance

Waylon Jennings, Songbird

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Cody Jinks, “When You Can't Remember”

Turnpike Troubadours, “Just Like Old Times”

Colter Wall, “Memories and Empties”

Charley Crockett, “All Around Cowboy”

Jake Worthington, “When I Write the Song”

Planet 93.9

Darren Pitra

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Ringo Starr, Look Up

The Marcus King Band, Darling Blue

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Wet Leg, “Mangetout”

Shinedown, “Three Six Five”

Role Model, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”

AJR, “Betty”

The Format, “Holy Roller”

I-Rock 93.5

Trevor @ The Lever The Local Stage,

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Pit Lord, Massive Grilling Capacity

Deftones, Private Music

Pat Metheny Group, The Lore

Deafhaven, Lonely People With Power

Lady Gaga, MAYHEM

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Limp Bizkit, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” (Still the best band to ever play the Mississippi Valley Fair)

2. Dead Ginger, “Borocco” (ft Wayne Lyter)

3. Kim Dracula, “In Threes”

4. Chuck Murphy, “S&S”

5. Bonertron, “Much Love”

S tompbox Brewing

Jamie Prickett

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Deafheaven, Lonely People with Power

Coroner, Dissonance Theory

Testament, Para Bellum

Cold Steel, Discipline & Punish

Hooded Menace, Lachrymose Monuments of Obscuration

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Deafheaven, “Heathen”

Fugitive, “Spheres of Virulence”

Death Angel, “Cult of the Used”

Testament, “Shadow People”

Archspire, “Carrion Ladder”

Joe Ronnebeck

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Dead Meadow, Voyager to Voyager

Causa Sui, In Flux

Pelican, Flickering Resonance

Ever Age, Ever Age

Wet Leg, moisturizer

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Dead Meadow, “Question of Will”

Wet Leg, “Mangetout”

Water From Your Eyes, “Life Signs”

Lottie's, “The Cut”

Die Spitz, “American Porn”

Web

Joseph Chonto

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Sunset Boulevard – Elvis Presley: A five-CD set of Elvis’ early 70s recordings from the legendary Hollywood studio. What makes this set special (if not mandatory) is that like previous sets “Memphis” and “In Nashville,” all the later-added strings, horn sections, background vocals, etc, have been stripped out, so one hears in much more detail the nuances of Elvis’s vocals and the brilliance of his backing band (which included James Burton). Disc One are the master takes, Two are outtakes, and Three through Five are rehearsals; the spontaneity and deep focus in these tracks are revelatory. Drummer Ronnie Tutt often kicks up a storm and lights fires under the band. There are some syrupy songs, of course, but the excellent playing often redeems these. And even Elvis cracks up occasionally.

Silver in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse – Horace Silver: From 1965, a burning set featuring a young Woody Shaw and slightly more seasoned Joe Henderson, both playing hard — as does drummer Roger Humphries and of course Silver, insistent and hot throughout. Another great discovery from jazz detective Zev Feldman.

The Autumn Stone – Small Faces Curated by drummer Kenney Jones, this 3-CD release rights all previous wrongs and includes stripped-down acoustic mixes, unreleased tracks, stereo and mono mixes — a feast for Small Faces fans. If you don’t know, you better get to it.

Look Up – Ringo Starr: Ringo has always been a devotee of American country music. His first solo album, Beaucoups of Blues, was an impressive country album recorded in Nashville with the city’s finest providing backing. Look Up has Ringo revisiting the genre, with the cream of today’s players and the results are wonderful.

The Complete Piano Sonatas – Hans Winterberg/Jonathan Powell Winterberg was a Czech modernist composer and survivor of the Terezin concentration camp (fellow equally brilliant composers Gideon Klein, Hans Krása, Viktor Ullman, Pavel Haas, Erwin Schulhoff, and others had been transported to Auschwitz and murdered, just before Winterberg’s internment). Winterberg studied under Haba and Zemlinsky, and he made full use of the tonal/atonal sonic palette. Like his orchestral and chamber musics, these sonatas are bracing, challenging, meditative — first-rate music composed 1936-50 and just now finally recorded and issued. The 2025 release that perhaps deserves the most celebration.

Singles

I haven’t paid attention to singles for decades, except when forced to in restaurants, shopping malls, etc., where I’m always dumbfounded by how intelligence-insulting so much of the pop music of the last 30+ years has devolved to. HOWEVER, The Guardian had a piece on songs you probably hadn’t but should hear. The one that grabbed me was “Walk Away” by Berlin-based Anika, who is the antithesis of the current crop of popsters. On a Youtube concert video she sings without dancing, or even gesticulating. Her face is deadpan like a poker player’s. Her voice and phrasing are icy, cutting, and compelling. “Walk Away” begins with “The truth is I don’t really like myself /And the truth is I don’t really like anyone else.” Quoting from The Guardian: “’Walk Away’ never sinks into a confessional wallow . . . refusing to grant despair the dignity of stillness . . . refreshingly unfiltered: a song that refuses both likability and apology, sounding all the better for it.” An anthem of misanthropy. I love it.

Sean Moeller – Raccoon Motel

Best 1 to 5 Albums Released in 2025

Geese, Getting Killed -

Gordi, Like Plasticine Translucent Sea Blue

Liam Kazar, Pilot Light – Blue

Folk Bitch Trio, Now Would Be a Good Time

Chris Crofton, I’m Your Man

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Geese, “Taxes”

Gordi, “Alien Cowboy”

HAFFWAY, “Better If Worse”

Will Johnson, “All Dragged Out”

Ben Kweller, “Dollar Store”

Man on Street

Chris Bernat/Chrash

Best 1 to 5 Albums or Songs Released in 2025

Wet Leg, moisturizer Bringing back guitar rock one sexy hook at a time with looks and lyrics that slay.

Wednesday, Bleeds Reminds me that ponderous slacker indie rock once ruled supreme.

Geese, Getting Killed Kinda its own thing. A musical assault with lyrics that challenge reality. Storyline subversion and observational perversion.

Jeff Tweedy, Twilight Override Sounds like he’s having fun again.

Guided by Voices, Thick Rich and Delicious Bob Pollard is the most prolific man in the history of rock, and every so often he still hits it out of the park.

Best 1 to 5 Singles Released in 2025

Turnstile, “Seing Stars” Reminds me of the Police “When the World is Running Down You Make the Best of What’s Still Around.”

Your Smith, “Mr.Revival” (featuring Michael McDonald) Chrash played with her once at the Mill in Iowa City and I have a soft spot for his voice.

Kerry Tucker, “Hold back Rosalee” I love Kerry Tucker and I had a great time gathering with a group of friends to sing the chorus on this recording last year.

Wet Leg, “Davina Mccall” Hypnotic and beautiful melody. The Tiny Desk version is superior, but something about the verse is, in either case, irresistible.

Jeff Tweedy, “Lou Reed Was My Babysitter” Check the Stephan Colbert performance and watch his kids playing in the band. The chorus is “The dead don’t die, the dead don’t die, the dead don’t die.”