24 Dec 2023

5-4-3-2-1! 2023 Year in Music Reader Survey

By Todd McGreevy
The River Cities’ Reader wants to share your feedback about the artists and songs that kept your head nodding and the volume jacked in 2023.

Your curated recommendations widen our musical lenses.

To this end, we hope this year’s 5-4-3-2-1 category format prompts new reflections about the artists and music we value and treasure.

  • 5 Best Albums Released in 2023 

  • 4 Top Artists in Your Feed 

  • 3 Best Songs Released in 2023 

  • 2 Best Live RIBCO Shows You Remember 

  • 1 Best Live Show in 2023 

Worth noting is the closure of RIBCO the live music venue and venerable pub in downtown Rock Island, Illinois in December 2023. RIBCO was an institution for live music with no barriers to genre for decades. 

Immediate answers to man-on-the-street informal surveying of “What was the best show you saw at RIBCO?” indicated that we had to include this in this year’s survey. Nearly everyone who loves live music has a RIBCO story (or two). Answering this is not required to participate. 

Deadline for consideration to be included in the January 2024 printed Reader edition is midnight Sunday December 31, 2023.

Thanks for participating in the River Cities' Reader 2023 Music Survey! 

CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE ONLINE SURVEY

