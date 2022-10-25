“An Evening with Fran Lebowitz,” November 8

Tuesday, November 8, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

Described by the New York Times as "an important humorist in the classic tradition" and "a modern-day Dorothy Parker," a living legend brings her national tour to Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre in the special November 8 event An Evening with Fran Lebowitz, with the revered social commentator offering acerbic views on current events and the media – as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan.

Born in Morristown, New Jersey, in 1950, Lebowitz is known and loved for her sardonic social commentary on American life as filtered through her New York City sensibilities and her association with many prominent figures of the 1970s and 1980s New York art scene, among them Andy Warhol, Martin Scorsese, Jerome Robbins, Robert Mapplethorpe, David Wojnarowicz, and the New York Dolls. In 1978, her first book Metropolitan Life debuted, and was a set of comedic essays, mostly from Mademoiselle and Interview, boasting titles such as "Success Without College" and "A Few Words on a Few Words." After its publication, Lebowitz became a local celebrity, frequenting Studio 54 and appearing on television. Metropolitan Life was followed by 1981's Social Studies, another collection of comedic essays in which Lebowitz explored such topics as teenagers, films, and room service. Ultimately, in 1994, The Fran Lebowitz Reader was published, and included the essays from both books.

Through her public appearances, Lebowitz has reached a wider audience who have come to know her trademark style. She is known for her clever quips and observational humor on a range of topics, including New York City, gentrification, art, literature, and politics, and often speaks of her treasured pearl-grey 1979 Checker cab, the only car she has ever owned, which she describes as "the only monogamous relationship I've ever had in my life." In September of 2007, Lebowitz was named one of the year's most stylish women in Vanity Fair's 68th Annual International Best-Dressed List, and she is also known for her massive book collection of 10,000 volumes and her refusal to use many technologies, including cell phones and computers. In 2010, Lebowitz was introduced to a new generation when she was featured in the documentary Public Speaking, which she promoted on The Late Show with David Letterman after a 16-year absence. That November, HBO debuted Martin Scorsese's Public Speaking documentary, which contained interviews and clips from speaking engagements, and after a cameo as a judge in Scorsese's 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, Lebowitz collaborated with the Oscar winner again on the 2021 Netflix series Pretend It's a City, in which Scorsese interviewed her about New York City and other subjects.

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz comes to Galesburg on November 8, with the 30-minute interview conducted by Terry Cavanaugh followed by an hour of Q&A with the audience. After Lebowitz finishes speaking, she will be available to sign books in the theatre lobby, and admission to the 7:30 p.m. event is $35-50. For more information and tickets, call (309)342-2299 and visit GalesburgOrpheum.org.