02 Dec 2024

Finding Healing, Hope, and Love: Argrow’s to Celebrate Opening of New Center on December 4

By Jonathan Turner

The interior of the new Argrow's House Cafe, 3811 Harrison St., Davenport.

Wednesday, December 4 will be a big day for Dr. Kit Evans-Ford and the many people served by her life-changing nonprofit organizations.

Ford is launching Argrow’s House Social Innovation Hub and Café, with her newer Autistic & Loved next door, both at 3811 Harrison Street, Davenport. The grand opening for both nonprofits will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the café hours going forward will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“We wanted to expand, and were graciously donated enough to buy our own strip mall for both nonprofit locations,” Ford said on Monday. The new spot replaces their former home at 5169 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport (which had opened in October of 2023), a storefront of Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope, and the new venture Autistic & Loved – both founded by Kit Evans-Ford.

Bath and body products for sale at the new Argrow's House storefront.

Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope (based at 2313 44th Street in Moline) is a social enterprise and nonprofit that empowers survivors of domestic violence and abuse with free services and job training.

The retail space features Argrow’s popular survivor-made bath and body products, as well as a variety of products made by the talented and resilient women survivors employed by Argrow’s House and other social enterprises from across the world.

Ford (who is married to Reverend Dwight Ford, executive director of Project NOW) also owns Autistic & Loved, a brand committed to providing a wide range of sensory and oral motor resources to support and enhance the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum.

Products sold by Argrow's House are made by survivors of domestic violence in the Quad Cities and around the world.

Autistic & Loved provides “chewelry” and special gifts affirming love for autistic children and families.

Dr. Kit and her husband have two children, Imani and Justice. At ages three and four, both were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. That inspired Kit Ford to launch the new organization, which now has a spacious, sensory-friendly gym.

Her son is a chewer. “When he gets anxious, he chews on his arm or his clothing. Our family found chewable jewelry to be super-helpful for him,” she wrote on the Autistic & Loved Web site. “Chewable jewelry is stylish and discreet silicon jewelry that is safe for children and adults to chew on. Justice wears a chewable necklace daily! It is so helpful for him.”

The exterior of the new cafe and gift shop, located near Kimberly Road and Welcome Way in Davenport.

Initially started in a converted Davenport house in December of 2017, Argrow’s, in fall of 2021, created a comforting, inviting new home – transforming the former Grace City Church at 2313 44th Street in Moline (off the Avenue of the Cities) – into its first storefront, large communal space, and industrial kitchen space.

“We decided to open to provide a central hub in the Quad Cities region that fosters collaboration, education, and support for social innovation and justice enterprises serving underserved and under-resourced populations,” Dr. Kit said. “We will sell our handmade bath and body products by women survivors of violence in our gift shop. We will also be launching our new café, which will have Argrow’s House inspired drinks and coffee that comes straight from Colombia, made by women survivors.”

Dr. Kit added that ladies in the Argrow’s program will also have the opportunity to work in this location, providing more hours for employment, and noted that the Harrison Street location will host support groups in the evening.

Argrow’s House will continue using the Moline location as a soap-making hub. There also is a food pantry there, as well as a storefront, both open on Wednesdays.

The sensory-friendly gym at Autistic & Loved, located next to the Argrow's House cafe.

“We wanted to bring together social-enterprise leaders in the Quad Cities region,” Ford said of the new location. “We focused on social enterprises who work with marginalized communities, but also have profitable businesses.”

“Our Social Innovation Hub will provide a central hub in the Quad Cities region that fosters collaboration, education, and support for social innovation and justice enterprises serving underserved and under-resourced populations,” Dr. Kit said.

The efforts of seven organizations -- Tapestry Farms, Argrow's House, The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, NEST Café Quad Cities, One Eighty, Transitions Mental Health, and Autistic & Loved – are featured in a new documentary. Argrow’s House funded this film and led the visionary efforts. Rock Island-based dphilms filmed the 32-minute documentary that can be seen in the new café and rented or purchased at ArgrowsHouse.org/pages/socialinnovationhub.

Argrow's House (and its founder, Kit Ford, seen at right) led the making of a new documentary on seven QC social enterprises.

The Tapestry Farms Web site says that a social enterprise “is an organization that uses business strategies to achieve social goals. In our case, we use sustainable farming, job creation, and food security initiatives to drive economic self-sufficiency for refugees while generating income that directly funds our programs. We are still a nonprofit that pursues donations and grants, but our enterprise allows us to develop revenue streams that reduce our dependence on outside funding.”

On Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Autistic & Loved will hold a “Sensory-Friendly Santa Event,” designed to provide a welcoming and comfortable space for children with sensory needs to enjoy a special visit with Santa Claus.

This event offers a low-stimulation environment with gentle lighting, reduced noise levels, and calming activities to help ensure a positive experience for all. For $20, families can enjoy: one-on-one time with Santa without the usual crowd and noise; access to the sensory gym with calming equipment and sensory toys; and fun holiday crafts, treats, and a festive atmosphere.

To purchase Argrow’s House products and for more information, visit ArgrowsHouse.org.

