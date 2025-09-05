Floatzilla 2025 Racing Results

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, River Action celebrated its 16th-Annual Floatzilla event with an all-day float on the Mississippi River culminating at Lake Potter in Rock Island, Illinois. For the first time ever, the float included a couple competitive races: the Dam to Dam race for kayak racers and the QC Cup for Navarro Canoe Co. canoe racers.

Below are the results of each race and their race times for the 10-mile trek that started at Illiniwek Park in Hampton, Illinois, and ended at the finish line at the Lake Davenport Sailing Club just above Lock and Dam 15. Both races are scheduled to occur again next year, too. For more information, visit FloatzillaQC.org, RiverAction.org, and NavarroCanoe.com.