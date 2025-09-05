05 Sep 2025

Floatzilla 2025 Racing Results

By Todd McGreevy

Dam to Dam Kayak Racers August 16, 2025, (Photo by Ana True)

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, River Action celebrated its 16th-Annual Floatzilla event with an all-day float on the Mississippi River culminating at Lake Potter in Rock Island, Illinois. For the first time ever, the float included a couple competitive races: the Dam to Dam race for kayak racers and the QC Cup for Navarro Canoe Co. canoe racers.

1st Place Men's QC Cup Navarro Canoe Racers August 16, 2025 – (l to r) Ralph Heninger and Dana Starkell paddling a vintage 1993 17' Oberholtzer built by Navarro Canoe Co. founder HL Pew in Talent, Oregon

Below are the results of each race and their race times for the 10-mile trek that started at Illiniwek Park in Hampton, Illinois, and ended at the finish line at the Lake Davenport Sailing Club just above Lock and Dam 15. Both races are scheduled to occur again next year, too. For more information, visit FloatzillaQC.org, RiverAction.org, and NavarroCanoe.com.

1st Place Women's QC Cup Navarro Canoe Racers August 16, 2025 – (l to r) Abbie Bruns and Kaitlyn Stricker of Living Lands and Waters paddling the 2023 16' Loon-X hand built by Navarro Canoe Co. director of manufacturing Jeff O'Hern.

Navarro
Navarro Canoe Co.
Floatzilla
River Action
Mississippi River
kyak
canoe
race
Todd McGreevy

