Dave Markward Book Talk: “From Dubuque to Selma & Beyond,” March 19

Wednesday, March 19, 6 p.m.

Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th Street, Rock Island IL

An Augustana College graduate, former Moline teacher/coach, and Superintendent of Rock Island-Milan Public Schools takes part in a conversation about his recent memoir in From Dubuque to Selma & Beyond, a March 19 book talk with Dave Markward that finds the author, at the Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch, sharing his personal journey of understanding racism in America.

Dr. Dave Markward has dedicated his professional life to public education, serving as a trusted source of knowledge for five decades. After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School and Augustana College, Markward earned two advanced degrees from Western Illinois University and a doctorate from Illinois State University. He started his career as a junior-high-school science teacher, then served as a coach, principal, school district superintendent (including for the Rock Island-Milan School District and Cedar Rapids Community School District), college instructor, and educational consultant.

The author's first book, Free the Teachers: A Guide to Joyful Teaching & Learning, is dedicated to productive education reform. In his latest work, From Dubuque to Selma and Beyond: My Journey to Understand Racism in America, Markward delves into the complex world of racism. His memoir is a testament to his unwavering belief in humanity and the power of education to effect change, and invites readers to reflect on their own biases and work toward a more just and equitable future. From his upbringing in a predominantly white community to his lifelong pursuit of racial justice, Markward's story is both inspiring and thought-provoking.

Markward's From Dubuque to Selma & Beyond book talk will be presented at the Rock Island Public Library's Watts-Midtown Branch on March 19, participation in the 6 p.m. program is free, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org.