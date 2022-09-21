21 Sep 2022

Lowland Block Party V, October 2

By Mike Schulz

Lowland Block Party V at Rozz-Tox -- October 2.

Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2018 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Quad Citians of all ages are invited to celebrate the arrival of fall when Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox and Laborspace host an expansive neighborhood gathering in Lowland Block Party V, the October 2 boasting art vendors, a flea market, live music, poetry readings, food and beverages, and plenty of fun for the entire family.

Among the block party's musical guests, popular area singer/songwriter Mo Carter is known for her bold, soulful voice and charismatic live stage presence. This St. Louis native turned Quad Cities’ staple has a dynamic stable of unique acoustic originals as well as a wide range of creative covers, and Carter is also a member of Mo & Co., The Velies, and a previous member of the Busted Chandeliers. Over the course of her career, she has shared stages with national acts ranging from Jay Leno to Julia Nunes to Caroline Rose, and at Rozz-Tox's Lowland Block Party V, she'll be joined among live-music guests by Galena-based singer/songwriter Hayes Noble, whose assemblage of 2022 releases to date has included the "Another Day," "Waste," "Alone Again," and "You."

Beyond the musical sets by Carter and Noble, Lowland Block Party V will feature Ragged Records & Music spinning vinyl; live readings by talents from Rock Island's Midwest Writing Center; food and drink selections from Rozz-Tox, Roosters, and Wake Brewing; and children's activities sponsored by area PBS affiliate WQPT/PBS. The day's vendors, meanwhile, will include: ​Ragged Records & Music (vinyl); Midwest Writing Center (books); WQPT/PBS (games); Death Stitch Clothing (clothing); Blue Aether Witchery (art); Adventure Orange (art); Jon Burns (art); Glen Lowry (art); Rose Noble (art); Erica Parrott (art); Johnnie Cluney (art); Hillary Hansen (massage); Elliott Bay Towers (multimedia); Carolyn Krueger (pottery); Collaborative HeARt (art); Metscadicks (art); Dandylion Weeden (art); Jennifer Hinds (jewelry); Marc Showalter (art); and Mellow Blue Planet (comics).

This year's fifth Lowland Block Party will take place on Sunday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., admission to the all-ages event is free, and more information is available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.

Mike Schulz

