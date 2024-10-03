Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series starts its 51st Season

Last February, in the 50th-anniversary season of Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series, hip-hop dancing and beatboxing illustrated how elusive world peace may be possible.

The Chicago-based hip-hop dancer/choreographer Amirah Sackett was here for a week-long residency with beatboxer Ahmed Zaghbouni (MR MiC). They performed at 14 local schools in six school districts, including East Moline's United Township High School. UT choir director Juliet Minard recalled that Sackett was a huge success, and a deeply meaningful learning experience for students.

“That program was special because our music department and Islamic club collaborated,” Minard said recently. “Muslim students identified with Amirah's work and talent and were elated to see a Muslim-American women in a hijab performing on their school's stage.”

In April of 2023, the rapper, singer, and writer Dessa was also a big thrill for those at UTHS, which has hosted Visiting Artist Series programs more than 30 years.

“She's a great example of using your voice and music for building up the people around you and standing up for those with less of a voice or less access,” Minard said. “She was a huge name to share our stage with.”

Since 1974, Quad City Arts brings in expert artists who demonstrate, inform, and entertain, and host organizations (including schools, community centers, libraries, and more) only pay a small fee. And over these past 50 years, the series has hosted more than 600 artists from around the world, totaling 10,000-plus school visits, and reaching more than 2.6 million in the community.

“Most often, artists relate their work to our students' lives,” Minard said. “This benefits students by getting them to take some ownership of their thinking and to make connections with their academic learning and personal lives. It presents learning in a fresh social setting with hundreds of students at once, which ignites the learning environment.”

She added that Quad City Arts has been great to partner with. “They are aware of the demographics and populations each school district serves and they manage to present a diverse array of art and performance mediums and ask our preferences for which acts we wish to host.”

Julie Paup, principal of Butterworth Elementary in Moline, enjoys working with Margot Day, the performing arts director at Quad City Arts, to bring visiting artists twice a year.

“Margot is easy to work with and clearly communicates what I need to do to host the artist or group,” Paup said. “We've enjoyed all the groups, but one of the student favorites was a ballet/hip hop dance group Hiplet.

“The biggest benefit is exposing our students to various artists or types of art that they may not have experienced before,” she added. “It widens their view of the world, and because the artists represent many different cultures, students have a chance to see themselves in a different way. Our district allows for one visit and I use building activity funds for a second visit. It is very low cost.

“All of the programs are so impressive, and we're thankful that artists are willing to share their time with us, and that QC Arts is the go-between to connect the communities to more culturally enhancing opportunities.”

Riverdale Heights Elementary in Bettendorf will be participating in its 13th year hosting Visiting Artists this fall.

“I love getting to choose from a variety of artists to educate students and expose them to performances they might not otherwise get to experience,” school principal Jennifer Richardson said. “I try hard to select a variety of different arts to highlight each year. It has been a very rewarding experience.”

For the 2024-25 school year, the new VAS season will feature everything from traditional Hawaiian music and dance to contemporary jazz, hip-hop, and children’s theatre. As stated in the program's press release, “The Visiting Artist Series continues to enrich local schools by supporting their curriculum, student engagement, and wider community outreach efforts.”

This season, which runs from September 30 through May 9, 2025, will bring cultural practitioners, mentors, and role models to QC area schools for engagements with K-12 and college students. This season’s artists were chosen for the Visiting Artist Series roster with input from area school administrators and teachers, alongside an advisory committee review.

To ensure that the artists align with the educational goals of the schools, Quad City Arts staff held a “listening tour” with eight local districts. During these conversations, as stated in the nonprofit's press release, they gathered feedback on how artist engagements could best support the curriculum, address student needs, and benefit the schools' wider communities.

A Fabulous Orchestra Is Back

Among the returning favorites is the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, which will be in residence in November. Following their highly successful visit last fall, the orchestra will visit five schools, presenting on professional performing, touring, and technical skills.

“It was amazing,” said Equinox bandleader Jeremy Davis of the group's 2023 visit. “We were able to work with several different schools full of enthusiastic music students. We do dozens of these types of shows each year and unfortunately many of the seem to be an afterthought. The team there in Quad Cities really hit it out of the park putting it all together.”

The orchestra (which plays everything from Sinatra-style big band to Johnny Cash, '80s pop tunes, Texas swing, and Motown) performs similar programs around the world. Davis said they’ve even started a nonprofit (Equinox Global Missions) that focuses exclusively on student-outreach concerts and concerts for senior adults in assisted living, nursing homes, and even hospice.

“What I love most is seeing the magic in music!” Davis said, via e-mail, about outreach such as VAS. “Music has the power to connect and heal. I recently found 10 different studies that show direct correlations between studying music and graduation rates as well as generally doing better in school across the board.

“Music is important for students and folks at the other end of life experience,” he added. “We’ve seen it performing for the poorest people in the slums of India, Holocaust survivors in Israel, and the jazz students in the band programs in the Quad Cities area.”

Another VAS highlight this season is sure to be Twin Flames, a Northern Canadian duo visiting in March of 2025. Their residency will include music influenced by their cultural background, as well as presentations on their children's book Maakusie Loves Music. This residency, in collaboration with Arts Basics in Davenport, aims to provide all kindergarten students in the Davenport Community School District with a shared arts experience.

The Full Roster of Artists

Artists in residence this season (several of whom will give public performances) is as follows:

Kulāiwi , indigenous Hawaiian performance, September 30 to October 5

Luciane Dom , Afro-Brazilian music, October 7 to 10

WÖR , Belgian 18th-century folk crossover band, October 28 to November 1

Robin Spielberg , concert pianist and speaker on music and health, November 4 to 8

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra , soulful Southern big band, November 20 to 22

Sunny Jain , Indian/jazz fusion, December 2 to 6

Chicago Dance Crash , street dance fusion company, January 13 to 17

Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch , children’s puppet theater, January 27 to 31

Goitse , traditional Irish music, February 18 to 21

Darrah Carr Dance , Irish step dance, March 10 to 14

Twin Flames , Canadian indigenous folk, March 24 to 28

Jarabe Mexicano, Mexican folk rock, May 5 to 9

The first visiting artist, Kulāiwi, brings together three of Hawai‘i’s most talented and revered musicians – Lehua Kalima, Shawn Pimental, and Kawika Kahiapo – alongside hula dancer Pono Fernandez. With a blend of soaring vocals, rich island harmonies, and folk-inspired guitar, they create a deeply engaging atmosphere rooted in the heart of Hawaiian culture.

Their debut collaboration earned them four Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, including the prestigious Group of the Year. Known for their captivating performances, Kulāiwi effortlessly weaves traditional Hawaiian storytelling through their music, which is as warm and welcoming as the islands themselves, according to the group biography.

The name "Kulāiwi" translates to "land of my ancestors," and this connection to ancestry is central to their performances. While they sing the stories of Hawai‘i, their music also resonates with Indigenous communities worldwide, celebrating both cultural diversity and unity.

The act is among this season’s Quad City Arts Presents Performance Series, a carefully curated lineup of world-class artists representing a broad spectrum of music, dance, and cultural expression. This series is designed not only to showcase extraordinary talent but also to engage, inspire, and bring a diverse range of performances to the heart of the QC. From the soaring harmonies of Hawaiian music to the electrifying energy of contemporary dance and the soulful sounds of Mexican folk-rock, this series offers something for everyone.

Understanding the vital role that accessibility plays in fostering a strong and inclusive arts community, Quad City Arts is committed to making these performances available to as many people as possible through tiered ticket pricing.

This subsidized ticketing approach ensures that all members of the community, regardless of financial situation, can experience these live performances. By offering tickets at different price points, Quad City Arts is breaking down the financial barriers that too often limit access to the arts.

As stated in the Quad City Arts press release, “We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the transformative power of live performance, and tiered pricing helps make that vision a reality.”

In addition to these electrifying performances, attendees will have the opportunity to hear the artists share their experiences of working with students in schools; discuss their backgrounds, techniques, and collaborations; and give insight into the inspirations behind their art. It’s an in-depth look at the creative minds bringing this extraordinary series to life.

This season, patrons can select a ticket price ranging from $10 to $60, allowing those who need it a lower price point and options for those who can support all costs associated with the performance they will see.

Quad City Arts Presents series is part of the larger Visiting Artist Series, a nationally recognized residency program that brings world-class artists from diverse artistic and cultural backgrounds directly into local schools. Through outreach performances, more than 29,000 K-12 students annually have the opportunity to experience live performances that might otherwise be out of reach.

Since 1974, the Visiting Artist Series has been committed to enriching the lives of young students in the QC by providing access to Grammy Award-winning artists and globally renowned performers. All proceeds from the Quad City Arts Presents series will benefit the Visiting Artist Series, ensuring the continuation of this important educational program.

The public performance schedule is:

Kulāiwi

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024, 7 p.m.

Venue: Sound Conservatory, Moline IL

Chicago Dance Crash

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025, 7 p.m.

Venue: St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, Davenport IA

Goitse

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025, 7 p.m.

Venue: TBD

Darrah Carr Dance

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025, 7 p.m.

Venue: TBD

Jarabe Mexicano

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 7 p.m.

Venue: Mercado on Fifth, Moline IL

After the first series concert with Kulāiwi on Thursday, October 3, Chicago Dance Crash will grace the stage on January 16, 2025, with their innovative fusion of ballet, modern, jazz, and hip hop. This dynamic performance will feature new works curated by Artistic Director KC Bevis, blending street dance and acrobatics into an unforgettable night of movement and audience interaction.

On February 20, 2025, the Irish quintet Goitse will dazzle audiences with their distinctive blend of traditional folk and original compositions. Known for their energetic performances and modern take on Irish music, Goitse is sure to captivate the Quad Cities with their unique sound.

Darrah Carr Dance will follow on March 13, 2025, offering a contemporary twist on Irish step dance. The company’s ModERIN style seamlessly combines traditional Irish step with the fluidity of modern dance, creating performances that are both innovative and rooted in tradition.

Closing out the series on May 8, 2025, Jarabe Mexicano will perform their signature "Bordeño Soul" sound that blends Mexican folk with rock & roll, Norteño, Cumbia, and more. With bilingual vocals and vibrant storytelling, this concert will be an intimate celebration of border culture, family, and community.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit QuadCityArts.com/performances and call (309)793-1213. For more information on the Visiting Artist Series, visit QuadCityArts.com/vas.html.