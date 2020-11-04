Virtual girlpARTs Gala 2020, November 14

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m.

Presented by the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Institute

Hosted by the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative in Rock Island, a celebration of music, art, and community awareness goes virtual in its fourth year with the girlpARTs Gala 2000, an evening filled with music, dance, comedy, fantastic auction items, artistic bodices, and dinner options courtesy of Johnny's Italian Steakhouse.

Describing the original inspiration for the girlpARTS Gala, Jodie Kavensky – founder and CEO of NormaLeah – said, “I'm a big arts advocate... and I've just been involved in the arts for years and years. And I was looking for a different way to present this information to the community – that all women are at risk for ovarian cancer, and that you don't have to have ovaries to get ovarian cancer. Even if your ovaries have been removed, you're still at risk. So we wanted celebrate survivorship and also make it an arts event, because we have such a vibrant arts community.”

For this year's virtual girlpARTs Gala, KWQC's Paula Sands – herself a cancer survivor – will again serve as host, with Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn acting as the evening's emcee. The night's scheduled entertainment includes performances by Ballet Quad Cities, classical guitarist David Cohen, pianist Ben Loeb, strings duo Amy Klutho and Bob Rosenstiel, and comedian Leslie Mitchell, and videos of the 12 artfully designed bodices created for the gala this fall will give viewers 360-views of each.

Those who purchase a $20 Lucky Card raffle ticket will receive a $25 Necker's Jeweler's gift card, a “surprise gift,” and the chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree at Necker's. Items in the gala's online auction, meanwhile, include a week-long vacation in a Florida condo, a private sunset cruise of the Mississippi River, a football signed by Johnny Lujack, tickets to the 2021 John Deere Classic, and six relaxing treatments at Massage Envy Spa.

Individual tickets to the November 14 Virtual girlpARTs Gala 2000 are $25, and $75 tickets include two box dinners from Johnny's Italian Steakhouse with meal options of chicken deburgo, beef filet tips, or baked cavatappi. The live entertainment begins at 7 p.m., and more information on the night is available by calling (309)794-0009 or visiting NormaLeah.org.