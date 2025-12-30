“Why We Need Immigrants and Why That Causes Conflict,” January 11

Sunday, January 11, 2 p.m.

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Exploring the transformative role immigrants played from 1880 to 1924 as the United States shifted from farmland to factory floors, Why We Need Immigrants and Why That Causes Conflict will be presented by Peter Kivisto at the German American Heritage Center, this fascinating January 11 talk the first 2026 event in the Davenport venue's popular "Kaffee und Kuchen" series.

From building America's industrial backbone to filling critical gaps in today's workforce, immigrants have always been essential to our nation's economic vitality, and Why We Need Immigrants and Why That Causes Conflict examines their equally vital contributions today. While the past saw immigrants fueling assembly lines and steel mills, today's economy demands their expertise at both ends of the spectrum: highly skilled professionals filling specialized roles and essential workers performing the hands-on labor that keeps communities running. As birth rates decline and populations age across virtually every advanced nation, immigrants are not just helpful—they're indispensable. Technology may advance, but it can't perform knee-replacement surgery, care for nursing home residents, or repair your roof. Join us to discover why immigration remains fundamental to America's economic future.

Presenting Why We Need Immigrants and Why That Causes Conflict at the German American Heritage Center, Peter Kivisto is Richard A. Swanson Professor of Social Thought at Augustana College and an International Visiting Professor at the Center for Research on Ethnic Relations and Nationalism at the University of Helsinki. His interests include immigration, social integration, citizenship, religion and social theory. Some of Kivisto's recent books include The Trump Phenomenon: How the Politics of Populism Won in 2016 (2017), Incorporating Diversity: Rethinking Assimilation in a Multicultural Age (2015), and Illuminating Social Life: Classical and Contemporary Theory Revisited (2012).

Why We Need Immigrants and Why That Causes Conflict will be presented at Davenport's German American Heritage Center on January 11, with refreshments for this “Kaffee und Kuchen” event served at 1:30 p.m. and the program beginning at 2 p.m. Participation is free for Heritage Center members and $8 for non-members, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.