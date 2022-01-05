One Year Later: Media and Congressional Political Agendas Continue to Gaslight the Increasingly Implausible January-6-Was-an-Insurrection Narrative

The crazier things get, the simpler solutions become for those still capable of distilling relevant, evidence-based facts with which to explore viable options for a renewed sense of order and sanity – restore nonpartisan rule of law and adherence to oaths of office. [Related: January 6: In Their Own Words -- Firsthand Accounts from Five Concerned Citizens Who Were in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021]

Oh, and as voters and taxpayers, stop the inexcusably naïve expectation that the very beneficiaries (career politicians and bureaucrats) of rigged systems and loophole lawfare will fix things. They won't. They are the sole beneficiaries of such corruption and have no intention of disadvantaging themselves by allowing pesky voters to actually decide things – a painfully obvious across-the-board failure of governance that has finally boiled over, exposing a dire need for correction that can only be accomplished by the mass re-engagement of the American people at all levels of civic participation.

In 2021, America experienced two pivotal historic events. The first actually occurred at the end of 2020 with the controversial November 3, 2020, presidential election that ultimately installed Joe Biden as the 46th President amidst a long, comprehensively documented list of nationwide election irregularities, illegalities, and unethical election processes.

It would be disingenuous to claim that American elections were pure as the driven snow prior to 2020, because nothing could be further from the truth. It's just that all pretense at hiding the amount of election corruption that had to be deployed in 2020 was abandoned for the “noble lie” of defeating Donald J. Trump.

This was attested to with Time magazine's July 23, 2020, publication of the Lincoln Project's confession to stealing the 2020 election by Alana Abramson and Tessa Berensen, “Revenge of the Never Trumpers: Meet the Republican Dissidents Fighting to Push Donald Trump Out of Office,” an admission unprecedented in its amoral, un-American hubris and blanket unaccountability to this Republic's laws and citizenry – and as such, a way-paver. (Time.com/5870475/never-trumpers-2020-election.)

Deniers of 2020 election fraud cloak their sympathies for it by claiming that all nationwide judicial review of alleged evidence found no credible support, and were appropriately dismissed. Most legal scholars, even some lawyers, know better. Of the 64-plus lawsuits filed in 2021, all but one case was actually heard. The rest were dismissed on process errors alone, successfully avoiding adjudication on any merits (or lack thereof) of the reams of evidence amassed and still waiting to be presented.

Note: For anyone supporting this criminal conduct as opposition to Trump and prevention of some delusional notion of electoral decertification, don't. You, too, should want to stop any and all election corruption, regardless of party affiliation, because next time it could very well be deployed against someone you support. This is about process, not people, and it demands your committed engagement to prevent any further undermining by political parasites.

Compelling documented evidence of election fraud includes $430 million private sector Zucker-bucks infused into election offices of at least eight swing states (including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nevada … and Iowa) from Facebook's Mark Zukerberg/Precilla Chan Foundation; rule-making strictly confined to state legislatures' purview but illegally usurped and implemented by bureaucrats in local and state election offices (such as cut-off times for ballot acceptance and/or counting, no requirement for signature verification, etc.); massive ballot harvesting by outside third parties; millions of mail-in ballots commingled with cast-in-person ballots; illegal ballots were counted, while legal ballots were thrown out; large anomalous numbers of adjudicated ballots cast for Biden; access denial for bipartisan-election observation protocols for counting ballots; deliberate erasure of current election databases (required by law to be preserved for 22 months after an election) to sabotage audits; stonewalling legislative remedies for curing election irregularities; and collusion by both political parties to thwart investigations of multiple irregularities. The list is exhaustive and stunning in scope.

The second historic event was the January 6, 2021 protest, comprised of nearly a million Trump supporters of all shapes, sizes, ages, colors, sexes, and backgrounds, who gathered in and around Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. to protest what they believed was a stolen election, and to support Congress' challenge to the Electoral College's certification of the 2020 election.

Yet mainstream media, in cooperation with and the establishment political apparatus, dubbed this protest a planned insurrection to overthrow our government, declaring it the worst attack on democracy in the Capitol's history after several hundred people were accused of violently breaching the Capitol building, creating massive disorder and chaos.

However, if this narrative is to survive such an dastardly characterization, it must overcome a few straggling loose ends that will otherwise eventually disqualify this odious event as an actual insurrection.

Why Would Trump Supporters Want to Stop Electoral College Review?

First and foremost is that no one has explained the motive behind why Trump supporters would deliberately storm the castle to sabotage the Congressional Electoral College certification process when they considered it the last best hope to see their precious Trump restored to the office of the President. Sabotaging these particular proceedings hugely benefited Biden's faction, not Trump's, by squashing any process irregularities from coming forward state by state and opening the door for potential investigations, yet the official narrative leaves that gaping hole unaddressed.

The Capitol breach occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m., while most Trump supporters were still at the Ellipse listening to Trump's speech (he had not finished yet). There is more than ample video footage contradicting the highly fragmented, incomplete video clips media has played in endless repetitive loops to depict a very different version of events from that of thousands of eyewitnesses who deny there was ever an organized effort to take over the government.

Most egregious is time-stamped manufactured footage falsely portraying Trump supporters beating Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick to death with fire extinguishers. It is pure fiction and a horrific lie and breach of ethics by news organizations who used that fiction to manipulate the American people into believing Trump protestors violently murdered a Capitol police officer when nothing of the sort occurred. In fact, it was Capitol police officers who violently murdered two female protestors.

The four-hour Capitol breach resulted in violent deaths of two female protestors at the hands of Capitol police: (1) Ashli Babbit, a 13-year Air Force veteran, was shot in the neck at close range by Capitol Police Officer Michael Byrd. (2) A recent court-ordered release of three hours of tunnel video footage exposed the brutal murder of Rosanne Boyland, a 34-year old Georgia woman erroneously reported as an overdose death, was instead beaten to death by Capitol police inside one of the Capitol tunnels. Rosa's body was removed from the tunnel and delivered to paramedics by one of the officers who also testified as one of four Capitol police officers who testified before the Congressional House Select Committee on January 6.

Where Are the 14,000 Hours of Video?

The third narrative hole is that there are 14,000 hours of video footage being withheld from the public. But more importantly, this footage is being withheld from detainees arrested for use in their defenses. Fourteen-thousand hours detailing the entire day's activities from all across the Capitol, and most especially from within it, that include myriad examples demonstrating easy, friendly, respectful banter between Capitol police and protestors. There are clear depictions of protestors being escorted by Capitol police into the Capitol, dutifully confining themselves to single-file procession between the supplied ropes so as to not disturb the paintings or historical furniture in the rotundas. Some of the older protestors were politely asking to use restrooms (there is various video testimony to these precise requests born of desperate need because the Capitol did not supply the otherwise customary facilities for these particular protestors on January 6).

These 14,000 hours of video footage could definitively prove whether an insurrection actually occurred on any level, yet it is being withheld from the public and from defendants, and is a glaring, insurmountable loose end. There is no justification for denying what is almost certainly exculpatory evidence to at least some defendants who are facing prosecutorial abuses otherwise inconceivable in a constitutional republic.

In addition, not a single weapon was found among any of those who breached the Capitol that afternoon. And the FBI has confirmed they found no evidence whatsoever of an organized effort among Trump protestors to breach the Capitol, factually dispelling any lingering notion of a planned insurrection by any definition of that word.

We deserve comprehensive access to all the continuum of footage so that we can judge for ourselves what really happened that afternoon; where the breaches occurred; whether Capitol police invited protestors into the Capitol as so much video footage reportedly shows; who really instigated violent interactions; what responsibility provocateurs bear; and what precisely occurred when, at what times, and in what coherent sequence.

The public is getting none of this exposure. Instead, we are bombarded with snippets of mere seconds of unintelligible video chaos as our only view of that day's events. It is woefully inadequate to support any substantiated conclusions about what really transpired that afternoon. All we really know for sure is that Congress was back in session in fewer than six hours of the worst attack on democracy in our Capitol's history, certifying the Electoral College votes to secure Biden's win. Given the official narrative's evidence with its gaping holes, and the stunning lack of actual, coherent evidence, it's just insulting.

Independent Journalists Are Superb Sources

In-depth independent journalistic efforts from Julie Kelly (America Greatness), Dennis Beattie (Revolver News), Newsweek, the Wall Street Journal, and Gateway Pundit have each uncovered compelling evidence of provocateurs that are not Trump protestors, instigating the Capitol breach on January 6, including FBI agents and informants scattered throughout the crowd actively encouraging the breach. Newsweek's recent article discloses an entire cadre of various agencies' specialized federal commandos that were deployed and on deck at Quantico in the event of a catastrophic event ensuing that day. None were deployed. Huh? Below are links to these articles and each piece of media reads somewhat like a Michael Crichton spy novel, exposing the corrupted underbelly of D.C.'s out-of-control deceptions.

“Meet Ray Epps: The Fed-Protected Provocateur Who Appears to Have Led the Very First 1/6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol” by Dennis Beattie, October 25, 2021. (Revolver.news/2021/10/meet-ray-epps-the-fed-protected-provocateur-who-appears-to-have-led-the-very-first-1-6-attack-on-the-u-s-capitol)

“Meet Ray Epps, Part 2: Damning New Details Emerge Exposing Massive Web of Unindicted Operators at the Heart of January 6” by Dennis Beattie, December 18, 2021. (Revolver.news/2021/12/damning-new-details-massive-web-unindicted-operators-january-6)

“One Year Later, More Lingering Questions About January 6” by Julie Kelly, January 3, 2022. (AMGreatness.com/2022/01/03/one-year-later-more-lingering-questions-about-january-6)

“Exclusive: Secret Commandos with Shoot-to-Kill Authority Were at the Capitol” by William M. Arkin, January 3, 2022. (Newsweek.com/exclusive-secret-commandos-shoot-kill-authority-were-capitol-1661330)

Malfeasance that has at its center the highly unconstitutional Congressional Select Committee on January 6, this committee (Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, Bernie Thompson, Jamie Ruskin, Stephanie Murphy, Elaine Luria, Pete Aguilar, Adam Kinslinger, and Zoe Lofrgren) has zero constitutional authority or jurisdiction to investigate alleged criminal activities of private citizens. Period. Yet this nine-member committee has openly and blatantly violated the rights of hundreds of private citizens by secretly subpenaing thousands of electronic records from third-party providers, with no authority to do so and arguably committing criminal acts themselves with their own violations of citizens' privacy and due-process rights, ignoring their lanes and bedrock separations of power.

Glenn Greenwald has a superb explanation of this unprecedented betrayal by elected officials that helps immeasurably in understanding what is at stake beyond a deliberately misleading insurrection construct rife with hidden political agendas that is rapidly falling apart. Greenwald's analysis highlights the overwhelming abuses of power the government is using to persecute political opponents. It is appalling, and the American people, regardless of political affiliation, need to stand against this open violation of due process or our Republic will fail. (Greenwald.substack.com/p/civil-liberties-are-being-trampled-8bf)

In a recent post to his Apple podcast, Judge Andrew Napolitano further clarifies the bullying tactics being used to force plea agreements from Trump supporters arrested but not charged with anything beyond misdemeanor trespassing and/or destruction of property (broken windows). Not a single charge of insurrection or sedition has been levied against a single detainee, some of whom still languish without bail, some in solitary confinement, in disgraceful prison conditions that rival those of third-world countries.

These unwitting Americans are pleading guilty to charges rather than face additional punitive charges and jail time under a little known “plea enhancement” tool passed during the Clinton Administration that allows prosecutors to add an act of terrorism to the original charges of property damage, doubling or tripling the amount of jail time when attached. Most of those arrested have no criminal record, and have demonstrated no provable criminal intent other than to civically participate as is their right, and there are countless videos attesting to their innocence. That are being withheld from their defense attorneys – those that have them, anyway. Meanwhile, the DOJ is ignoring the well-documented evidence of instigation and, in some cases, violent interaction with Capitol police, by clear and present provocateurs who have now been curiously scrubbed from the FBI's most-wanted list.

Be clear: I do not give a fig for Trump's loss, nor for Biden's win. Both choices were no choices at all, as per usual. What I do give a fig about is the growing impunity with which government officials violate our rights, thereby violating their own oaths of office, as well. You should also care because it is only a matter of time before they are your rights being violated. Then what?