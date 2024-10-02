Davenport Junior Theatre Seeks New Leader and Location

The city of Davenport needs a new performing arts supervisor and a new location for Davenport Junior Theatre, fast.

The city is looking to hire a new performing arts supervisor, to succeed Daniel Sheridan, with a salary range between $60,161 and $78,932 a year. The application deadline is this Friday, Oct. 5, and people can apply at GovernmentJobs.com/careers/davenport.

On Tuesday, acting city administrator Nicole Gleason said they're also looking for alternate options to house DJT, as it has to leave its longtime home at the Annie Wittenmyer Complex in June of 2025.

“We do have a very dedicated staff team working on multiple options,” she said of exploring both interim and permanent solutions (with potential costs), adding that the former Younkers store at NorthPark Mall is still an option for the long term.

The mall option would have required a zoning change and well over $12 million in renovations for the DJT programs and theater, she noted.

The classroom space alone would have been more than $12 million to build out. “That could end up more cost favorable than new construction, but we're not far enough along to know that,” Gleason said.

City staff is working with the Junior Theatre Inc. board and hopes to come back with an interim location plan in the next month or two. DJT must vacate the Wittenmyer property (which will be developed for affordable housing) by June, though it may still use a few cottages for a time following that.

“Obviously, we're on a tight timeline, but the city council and the city feel this is an incredibly important program, and they are putting an emphasis on making sure there is a place to land,” Gleason said, noting that getting an interim solution obviously buys more time for finding the long-term one.

Cost estimates for renovating other locations, she said, should be in within two weeks, and there may be a recommended option by the end of October.

JT Inc. is responsible for mainstage productions, and has expressed interest in helping fundraise for the new facility.

Gleason said the city would consider building a new facility, but it may be too cost-prohibitive.

Sheridan, the outgoing city performing arts supervisor, led the DJT program (part of Davenport Parks and Recreation) for 16 years. His last day on the job was Tuesday, and he starts his new job at United Way on Wednesday, October 2.

“I’ve been leading the program for 16 years and I've been on that seat of the bus the whole time,” Sheridan said. “Before that, I was a camp staffer, a teenage staffer, and a student, so I've had many relationships with Junior Theatre. Having children of my own now, it seemed like an ideal opportune time to transition the position. The opportunity to work for United Way of the Quad Cities kind of just fell out. It felt like good timing for everybody.

“For Junior Theatre, the ideal location is a space we don't have to contract” Sheridan said. “We've been on a steady progression of growth over the last 16 years. We're really looking for a facility that would provide us the opportunity to have those nine classroom programming spaces, but there's also departments that support those classrooms.”

Ideally, the new location would be safe, secure, ADA accessible, with adequate parking, and have green space, he noted.

“We have visited a lot of properties and buildings,” Sheridan said, adding that leaving Wittenmyer will be emotional for staff, students, and families. “It's a program that's been there for 47 years. We have a proud history of alumni that are deeply passionate about the program, and I think the Junior Theatre community is looking for an answer, a way forward, something to steer toward.”

Everyone is practical and willing to work hard in finding and preparing a new location, Sheridan said.

He's excited about the timing, and taking on a new career opportunity himself, as United Way's new senior vice president of community impact.

“For a new performing arts supervisor and leader coming on, the timing's really great because they'll get to experience the conclusion of a fall session, then an entire winter and spring programming session – where we are, how we've been doing it, the strength of our teams,” Sheridan said. “That experience will really help guide the new supervisor forward and understand the new program they'll be stewarding.”

“We were excited about the potential of Younkers and we still are, as a potential long-term solution,” he said. “With the mounting costs and the realization it would be too much work to get the program in by next June, we just had to start looking at other options. It was a lot of work but it wasn't work lost looking at Younkers.

“We learned a lot about what our needs are and how to re-think our program delivery,” Sheridan added. “Time is really of the essence. To move this program and be programming next June is a high task for everyone involved.”

“Everybody is really engaged right now in figuring out a solution,” he said. Sheridan is an alumnus of DJT and father of two boys (ages eight and six) currently in the program. This fall, there are 420 students in classes, not counting the mainstage production (which typically features 40 kids in cast and crew). About 60 percent of students live in Davenport, with the remainder from throughout the Quad Cities.

New United Way Role

At United Way, Sheridan will focus on education, financial stability and health outcomes for individuals and families across the Quad Cities.

In his role, he’ll guide strategic efforts to address critical community needs, working closely with local nonprofits, business leaders, policymakers and volunteers to ensure resources are effectively mobilized for lasting change, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

“Daniel’s ability to build strong relationships and his passion for helping others make him a perfect fit for United Way,” said Rene Gellerman, President and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “His leadership and vision will be instrumental in driving impactful initiatives that strengthen our community and create lasting change.”

At United Way, Sheridan will focus on uniting people and resources to create pathways for success in youth opportunity and education, financial security and workforce, and health care access. He will also lead strategic collaborations around funding investments to ensure they drive meaningful change and directly advance United Way’s Rise United 2030 community goals.

Sheridan’s leadership will maximize efforts in volunteerism, advocacy, and partnerships, helping to build a brighter future for the QC region.

“I’m excited to join United Way Quad Cities and lead efforts that will make a lasting difference in our community,” said Sheridan. “By focusing on education, financial security, and health, we can create opportunities that allow individuals and families to thrive. I am a mission-driven person who is passionate about serving the Quad Cities. I look forward to working with the dedicated team and a committed community to drive meaningful change.”

Sheridan will play a key role in setting the strategic direction of United Way’s community impact work, including initiatives such as United for Schools, free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, and one-on-one reading mentorship through Read United. He will oversee the coordination of United Way’s grant-making process, ensuring that funding aligns with community goals and delivers measurable outcomes.

New Junior Theatre Show This Month

Meanwhile, Junior Theatre is readying its latest production. The Odyssey Experience – based on Homer's classic tale Odyssey – is a one-hour performance designed to be enjoyable for all ages, and one that involves the audience in an immersive theatrical experience.

Performances will be held in the Nighswander Theatre (2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA) on the Saturdays of October 12 and 19 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and the Sundays of October 13 and 20 at 3 p.m. Admission is free, and more information is available by visiting DavenportJuniorTheatre.org.