“Witness for the Prosecution,” March 24 through April 2

Friday, March 24, through Sunday, April 2

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Avenue, Moline IL

Praised by The Guardian as “perfectly crafted” and “beautifully scripted,” the wildly entertaining Agatha Christie mystery Witness for the Prosecution enjoys a March 24 through April 2 run at Moline's Playcrafters Barn Theatre, the show a spine-tingling entertainment by the legendary author of The Mousetrap, Murder on the Orient Express, Evil Under the Sun, and other classics.

In Christie's thrilling stage work based on her novel, Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering rich widow Emily French, who, unaware that he was a married man, made Vole the principal beneficiary of her estate. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock, and a young man’s desperate fight to escape the hangman’s noose. But events become infinitely more complicated when Vole's wife Romaine agrees to testify - not in her husband's defense, but as ... a witness for the prosecution. Generally regarded as one of the British author's most accomplished plays, Christie's story was published for the first time in the collection The Hound of Death that appeared only in the United Kingdom. In 1948, it was finally published in the United States in the collection The Witness for the Prosecution & Other Stories, and Christie's take has been adapted numerous times for the stage, film, and television, including in a well-remembered 1957 movie starring Tyrone Power, Marlene Dietrich, and Charles Laughton.

Directing Witness for the Prosecution is Playcrafters veteran Victor Angela, who appeared in such productions as Proposals and Marrying Terry, and who, in 2019, took on the Jack Nicholson role of Randall McMurphy in the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Leonard Vole is portrayed by Bobby Metcalf in his Playcrafters debut, Romaine is played by Barn Theatre alum Shyan DeVoss (who also appeared in Agatha Christie's A Murder Is Announced last season), and Angelo's cast is completed by Storm Baca (also the show's costume designer), Jimmy Bennet, Suzanne Braswell, Guy Cabell, McKenna Coskie, Don Faust, Tyler Henning, Kevin Keck, Kathrym Klatt, Michael Lotspeich, and Adrick Woodruff. And with Jim Strauss serving as stage manager, additional members of Angelo's creative team include producer and set builder Philip Cathoir, producer Madison Duling, and poster designer Katie Newport.

Witness for the Prosecution runs at Moline's Barn Theatre from March 24 through April 2, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $13-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-0330 and visiting Playcrafters.com.