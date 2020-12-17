“2020 Vision: You Are Here, You Are Not Alone,” December 23 through February 14

Wednesday, December 23, through Sunday, February 14

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Everyone will no doubt agree that 2020 has been a challenging year, and Davenport's Figge Art Museum invites guests to reflect on the long journey in 2020 Vision: You Are Here, You Are Not Alone, a new exhibition – on display from December 23 through February 14 – that provides several chances for visitors to participate and contribute both in person and from home.

Designed to offer opportunities for community members to think, reflect, and create in the present moment with clarity – with 2020 vision – 2020 Vision: You Are Here, You Are Not Alone will remind its participants and viewers that every moment is a gift. Figge visitors are consequently encouraged to be mindful of their surroundings as they engage fully with activities in the gallery space that are designed to reflect on the challenges of the past and the hopefulness of the future, with the new exhibition featuring several in-person and home activities that will continue to build and grow 2020 Vision through its mid-February closing.

With “Our Community – Photo Projection,” Figge patrons are asked to send pictures of their work-from-home, school-from-home, quarantine, or pandemic-life including portraits, selfies, or photos that represent what they and their families are going through this year. “2020/2021 Activity” asks participants to write down a silver lining or an accomplishment from 2020 and a word of hope for the future. The exhibition's “Appreciation Chain” invites community members to write down, on a mask template, what they're currently thankful for. “Color Your World” allows in-person guests to color one of the pages that is part of the larger landscape scene on an exhibit wall. And with the “Postcards of Thanks,” Figge patrons use materials provided – or use their own – to create a postcard for members of the health-care community. Cards created at home can be dropped off at the front desk box and will be delivered locally to frontline healthcare workers.

Responses for the at-home activities can be sent to 2020VisionFigge@gmail.com with the subject being the title of the activity that participants are responding to. All submissions will subsequently be added to the gallery installation by a Figge staff member, with the final product viewable to the public just in time for Valentine's Day.

2020 Vision: You Are Here, You Are Not Alone will be on display from December 23 through February 14, and regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 or visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.