Alternating Currents 2019: Art, August 22 through 25

Thursday, August 22, through Sunday, August 25

Downtown Davenport IA

Between August 22 and 25, art in a wide variety of mediums will brighten the streets and venues of the 2019 Alternating Currents festival, with the scheduled events in downtown Davenport including an arts & crafts marketplace, a paper-art festival, a pop-up art show, and much more.

Taking place in the Great Hall of the Davenport RiverCenter (136 East Third Street) from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, this summer's OMG BeckyFest will serve as a mecca of art and creativity. Boasting handmade art, vintage goods, baked delights, live music by Mo Carter, and pieces created and sold by burgeoning child artists, OMG BeckyFest features more than 120 vendors showcasing and selling their wares.

At the Bucktown Center for the Arts (225 East Second Street), the Bucktown Paperfest will find local artists delivering demonstrations and family-friendly paper-art activities from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Paper making, folding, sculpting, collage, and more will be on hand through featured artists Linda Hardin, Carolyn Krueger, David Smith, Rose Patton, and Amber Williams in Suite 203, with the venue, over the weekend, boasting 50 area artists’ works on display and for sale.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, Davenport's Star Dog Gallery (114 West Third Street) will be host to Psychedelic Subway, an art installation that transforms the site into an urban art experience complete with black lights, red alligators, blue frogs, smoke, and amazing sound effects. At the neighboring Scott Community College Urban Campus (101 West Third Street), artists from the Quad Cities and Kansas City areas will – between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday – be sponsoring the Pop-Up Art Show exhibition featuring paintings, mixed media, sculpture, and more by Terry Rathje, Steve Banks, and some of their gifted friends.

And at CoworkQC (102 East Second Street) from 4 to 6 p.m. on August 24, Alternating Currents patrons can stop by for the first viewing of Erica Parrott's new art installation. Parrott's figurative paintings and drawings tend to reflect her interest in identity and the politics of beauty, with the subjects and symbols oscillating between cryptic and relatively universal, sincerely enthusiastic and darkly ironic. A graduate of the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Parrott is based in East Moline.

For more information on art events at this year's Alternating Currents festival, visit AlternatingCurrentsQC.com/art.