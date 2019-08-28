Beaux Arts Fair, September 7 and 8

Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8

Bechtel Plaza, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Taking place in the Bechtel Plaza outside the Figge Art Museum, the autumnal Beaux Arts Fair will treat visitors to an outdoor celebration of visual arts and fine crafts on September 7 and 8, with the annual event featuring food vendors, live music, children's activities, and works for sale by more than four dozen artists from five states.

This year's scheduled Beaux Arts artists and craftspeople include: Janice Abell (from Crafthouse 101); Chris Abigt (M & J Art and Frame Gallery); Doug Adams (Spalted Wood Gallery); Robert Andersen (Sunflower Pottery); Bo and Cathy Bodine (JimBo Designs); Kendra Brockmann (The Bent Alkhemist); Melanie Brown (Beadazzle); Art Ciccotti (Ciccotti Art Glass); Jeff Driscoll (Coppervine Feeders); Sally Gierke (Clayslinger); Divya Grimes (Iowahenna); Pat Halverson (based in Eldridge); Linda Hardin (Linda Hardin Clay & Fiber Art); Mya Hayes (My Art Creations); Tom Hempel (T.F. Hempel Watercolors); Kristin Hill (Tin Hill Pottery); Kyle Hisir (Copper Arts Inc.); Zanette Hoehle (based in Solon); Jenna Isbell (The Short Potter); Kevin Johnson (7 on the Line Woodworks); Sharon Larson (Sharon Larson Watercolors); Loel Martin (Loel Martin Photography); and Henry Matthiessen (based in Elizabeth, Illinois).

Also displaying and selling their works at the Beaux Arts Fair: Alexandra Medenciy (from Gemini Pottery); Josh Meier (Josh Meiri Photography); Mary Meier (based in Waterloo); Carol Moliterno (Painting My World); Tammy Mutka (Raw Images Art & Photography); Val Neumann (Stoneware Pottery by Val); Pam Ohnemus (Midwest Prairie Paintings); Lorna Olson (L.C. Pottery); Harry Pieper (Harry's Ohs); Cindy Pippert (Kulhavy Handwovens); Jim Rasmussem (based in Mount Prospect, Illinois); Bill Robbins (Bill Robbins Pottery); Kathrin Schmidt (Jewel Burst); Sam Siegel (AJ's Copper Garden); Michael Simester (Serendipity Farms, LLC); Jean Simonsen (Mingstudio); Julie Spangler (Galena Glass Jewelry); James Thibault (Golden Spiral Jewelry); Martha Thien (based in Des Moines); Teri and Bill Thompson (tericloth); Deb Vogelgesang (based in Solon); Abigail West (West Work Studio); Justin West (Happy Hogtor Photography); and Sloane Wolf (Creative Wolfe).

The September 7 and 8 Beaux Arts Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (309)207-5614 or visiting BeauxArtsFair.com.