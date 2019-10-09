Rock the Arts, October 11 and 12

Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12

District of Rock Island IL

On October 11 and 12, an autumnal celebration of art will fill five venues in the District of Rock Island as MidCoast Fine Arts hosts Rock the Arts, with live music, demonstrations, and more taking place at the Quad City Arts Center, the NormaLeah Cancer Initiative, The Shoppes on 2nd, DeSoto Pottery Studio, and The ARTery/MidCoast Gallery West.

At the Quad City Arts Center Gallery (1715 Second Avenue), Cigar Box Sam will perform live music from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, with local artists Lisa Mahar, Jessica Bingham, and Mike Leinhauser on hand all weekend. The NormaLeah Cancer Initiative (1612 Second Avenue) has live music of its own when Yoyo y Yo plays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, with both October 11 and 12 also featuring Bling4Cancer discounts, bodice displays, and family-friendly butterfly activities. Meanwhile, the neighboring Shoppes on 2nd (1700 Second Avenue) boasts weekend presentations with the artisans Brick and Motor Boutique on Saturday and the Wild Cherry Spoon Co. on both days of Rock the Arts.

Rock Island's DeSoto Pottery Studio (2324 Third Avenue) has live music by Jeff Tady from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, with numerous art-themed presentations also scheduled for the weekend: demonstrations by the Quad Cities Woodturners Club, raku firing by Joel Knanishu, featured artists Amber Williams and Stuart Shepard, and a group exhibition. And at The ARTery/MidCoast Gallery West (1629 Second Avenue), Chris Stevens and Antone Burton will perform live music from 6 to 9 on Friday, and the lineup of weekend artists includes Carolyn Krueger, Susan Sharp, Glen Lowry, Lisa Mahar, Jillian McGuinness, and Celestial by Design's Kimberly Kruse, the latter showcasing her body-painting talents.

All weekend, attendees of Rock the Arts can pick up discount coupons to participating Rock Island businesses Rozz-Tox, Big Swing Brewing Company, the Daiquiri Factory, the Original Huckleberry's Great Pizza & Calzones, and Ballet Quad Cities, whose coupons will be for the October 25 and 26 performances of Dracula Unleashed! Rock the Arts takes place on October 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. and October 12 from noon to 4 p.m., admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)424-1210 or visiting MidCoast.org.