2021 Beax Arts Fall Fair, September 11 and 12

Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12

Figge Art Museum's Bechtel Plaza, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Returning to its traditional stomping grounds of the Figge Art Museum's Bechtel Plaza after a spring weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, the 2021 Beaux Arts Fall Fair will treat visitors to an outdoor celebration of visual arts and fine crafts on September 11 and 12, with the annual event featuring food, live music, children's activities, free spin art, and works for sale by dozens of gifted Midwestern artists and vendors.

The Beaux Arts Fair was established in 1967, making the weekend event one of the longest-running art fairs in the Midwest. Attendance and artist participation expanded over several years since its inception, and in 1970, the Beaux Arts Fundraising Committee started up a second fair, making this one of the few bi-annual art fairs to exist anywhere in the country. In May of 2001, Beaux Arts organizers moved the fairs downtown while the new Figge Art Museum was being built, and in September of 2008, the fairs moved back to the museum grounds. Since then, the Beaux Arts Fundraising committee has continued to donate all proceeds from the fairs to the Figge Art Museum for the venue's programs and exhibitions.

With more than three dozen vendor booths already scheduled for the 2021 Beaux Arts Fall Fair – their finely detailed artworks and gift options encompassing such mediums as painting, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, and more – this year's scheduled Beaux Arts artisans and art retailers include: Barbara A. Weets Watercolors; Debra Vogelgesang – Handcrafted Books; Jackie Z Designs; Watercolors by Mick; Chris Abigt Art; JimBo Designs; Raw Images Art & Photography by Tammy Mutka; Mary Beth's Articulture; Glen Arthur Lowry; Stoneware Pottery by Val; S. Larson Watercolors; Irresistible Designs; Midwest Prairie Paintings; Caveworks Press & Studios; Three in One Artworks; Loel Martin Photography; Martha's Art; T.F. Hempel; River Bend Improvements LLC; Brooke Lerma Studio; Twisted Tree Gallery; CrewlArt; Ciccotti Art Glass; Peggy Gratton; Tumbled Wire Designs; American Forging LLC; Muddy River Creations; Pat Halverson; Nurit & Mick Arts; Josh Meier Photography; Creative Wolfe; Mings Studio; Golden Spiral Jewelry; The Bent Alkhemist; Dragonfly Pottery; and Cindy Pippert. Examples of the artisans' works and links to their Web sites and social-media pages are available through the Beaux Arts Fair's own Web site.

The September 11 and 12 Beaux Arts Fair at Bechtel Plaza will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (309)207-5614 and visiting BeauxArtsFair.com.