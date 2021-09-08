2021 Riverssance Festival of Fine Art, September 18 and 19

Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19

Lindsay Park, 2200 East 11th Street, Davenport IA

After an unanticipated year off, original works from more than 70 juried regional and national artists, children's activities, food and beverage vendors, live music, and additional treats will be on hand at the September 18 and 19 Riverssance Festival of Fine Art, with the 33rd Lindsay Park event, hosted by Quad City Arts, finding Sherry Maurer this year's recipient of the esteemed Harley Award that honors those who've positively affected the visual arts and artists in the Quad Cities during their lifetimes.

Maurer, who has devoted most of her career to the arts, worked for the Augustana College art program from fall 1983 to spring 2013, with her roles at the college including gallery manager and art museum director. She also serves as Midcoast Fine Arts' executive director until 2020, and her invaluable experience and involvement in the Quad Cities Art scene has helped countless artists. A reception to honor Maurer with this year's Harley Award Recipient Award for outstanding support of the visual arts will be held on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., with the event sponsored by Medix Dental.

The live-music lineup for Saturday's Riverssance 2021 boasts Totes McGotes performing from 10 a.m. to noon, David G. Smith from 1 to 3 p.m., and talents from the Bucktown Revue from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, live music lands courtesy of Lojo Russo from 10 a.m. to noon, QC Vinyl from noon to 2 p.m., and Lewis Knudsen from 2 to 4 p.m. On=site food vendors for the weekend include Steve’s Meats, Pete’s Concessions, Lagomarcino’s, and Café Fresh, with wine samplings available from Fireside Winery.

Among those displaying and selling their arts and crafts at Riverssance 2021 are: Russ Duerksen, acrylic; Michael Kriz, wood,; James Cronk, stoneware/porcelain,; Dave Johnson, wood,; Robyn Terwilliger, jewelry; Mick McFerren, watercolor; Carole Kasowski, acrylic; Green Space; Bill Robbins, ceramic; Anna Repke, fiber; Jessica Wahlen, mixed media; Vahan & Vicki Bedeian, jewelry; Stuart Roddy, oil; Amy Taylor, jewelry; Joel Knanishu, ceramic; Todd Hughes, wood; Kent Broadbent, oil; Rich Clewell, photography; John VandeWalle, sculpture; Samuel Seigel, sculpture; Tom Hempel, watercolor; Christina Ziegler, jewelry, Glen Lowry, screenprinting; Deb Vogelgesang, fiber; David Zahn, sculpture; Pamela & Michael Brown, fiber/wood; Carrol Brandt, garden mosaics; Alexandria Medenciy, ceramic; Amy Schwantes, watercolor; Barbara Toner, glass; Judy Heath, watercolor; Sandy James, jewelry; Lynda Wallis, jewelry; Tammy Mutka, photography; Valerie & Clarence Butcher, glass.

Also enjoying vendor tables at this year's Riverssance: Devin Johnson, jewelry; Rebecca Dodson, acrylic; Lisa Larsen, jewelry; Thurston Baker, ceramic; Josh Meier, photography; Pamela Ohnemus, oil/acrylic/watercolor; Janet Ahrens, mixed media; Barbara Logan, glass; Kendra Brockmann, jewelry; Karen Austin, photography; Karen Steininger, ceramic, Stephen Steininger, mixed media; Naidine D’Angelo, photography/drawing; Kristin Hill, ceramic; Pat Halverson, oil; Carmel Schramm, jewelry; Cliff Logan, wood; Rachel Haynes, mixed media; Sisters Hip Hats, fiber; Bob & Connie Andersen, ceramic; Jay Nielsen, jewelry; Rich Robertson, ceramic; Liz Robertson, ceramic; Barbara Bianchi, mixed media; Steve Nowatzki, etching, lithography; Susan Cunningham, fiber/pen & ink; Peggy Gratton, acrylic; Betty Christian, jewelry; Bob Brehmer, ceramic; Marianne Schroeder, sculpture; Lisa Nelson, fiber; Dana Taylor, wood; Henry Matthiessen, mixed media; Sally Gierke, porcelain/stoneware; and Jay Stratton, wood.

Riverssance admission for ages 18 and older is $4 per day or $6 for a two-day pass, with ages 17 and under free. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 19, and more information on this year's Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is available by contacting Quad City Arts at 309-793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.