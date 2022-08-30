Living Proof Exhibit's “A Visualization of Hope,” September 10 through January 1

Saturday, September 10, through Sunday, January 1

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Presented by the area nonprofit Living Proof Exhibit, an organization that celebrates the creative spirit of those impacted by cancer, the eagerly awaited annual exhibition A Visualization of Hope will bring messages of strength and resilience to Davenport's Figge Art Museum September 10 through January 1, with Living Proof Exhibit's collection boasting beautiful and evocative works by cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities.

Living Proof Exhibit provides the therapeutic benefits of the arts to those impacted by cancer, among them patients, survivors, families, and caregivers. The organization provides monthly creative sessions; exhibitions of art created by cancer survivors, an annual major exhibition, and permanent rotating exhibitions; art-to-go projects for patients and their families, and Beam Pro technology shared with patients receiving treatment at area cancer centers. Additionally, Living Proof Exhibit artists are now featured throughout the Cancer Center at UnityPoint - Health Trinity, with the artwork rotated out every four months.

The nonprofit's yearly exhibitions (held in the Quad Cities in even-numbered years and elsewhere in odd-numbered years) are open to cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities, and the 2021 exhibition at the University of Dubuque featured 25 artists from across Iowa and Illinois, reaching as far east as Springfield, Illinois, and as far west as Newton, Iowa. While the artwork in the Visualization of Hope showcases is chosen through a jury process, Living Proof Exhibit's idea of art is inclusive and open to any medium. In past years, the exhibitions' mediums have included fiber arts, sculpture, watercolor, and wood carvings. Some of the contributors are professional artists, while others use art as a stress-relieving hobby. But no matter their backgrounds, the Living Proof Exhibit talents bring hope to our community and display the creative spirit of the cancer survivor through their artwork.

Living Proof Exhibit's A Visualization of Hope will be on display September 10 through January 1, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.