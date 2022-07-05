Quad City Arts' Chalk Art Fest, July 16 and 17

Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17

Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island IL

Glorious colors and imaginative designs will be gracing the pavement of Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Quad City Arts' 2022 Chalk Art Fest, a July 16 and 17 weekend event featuring live music, children's activities, food and drink vendors, and more than $1,800 in cash prizes.

Inspiring and engaging for art fans of all ages, this free, two-day street-painting festival brings together hundreds of local and regional artists that spend hours transforming the blank cement pavement into magnificent works of art, using only the medium of chalk. Visitors strolling by can see the wonderful works of art as they come to life and vote for their favorites, with adults and youths alike eligible for the People's Choice prize of $250. Additional cash awards include $500 for first place, $300 for second place, $250 for third place, and $100 each for two honorable mentions. For the Youth Awards, first place earns $100 for the artist plus $200 in art supplies for their school, with second place receiving $50, the same amount given to recipients of four specific Category Awards: Most Whimsical; Best Use of Color; Best 3D; and Best Reproduction.

The chalk-art competition will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 17, with judging for the contest taking place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and the awards themselves distributed that day at 4 p.m. After an 11 a.m. set with DJ Mark Manuel of iHeart Media, Saturday's live-music lineup includes performances by Jordan Danielsen at 1 p.m., Subatlantic at 3 p.m., and Doug Brundies at 5 p.m. On Sunday, live music will be contributed by A Bad Has No Name at 11:30 a.m. and the QC Rock Academy at 1:30 p.m., with the festival's children's activities including face painting, a bounce house, the Kaleidoscope Bus, and a kid's chalz zone. Food vendors for the event, meanwhile, include Kona Ice, Bent River Brewery, Arley's Food Truck, The Big Cheese, and Westmoreland Concessions.

For more information on the 2022 Chalk Art Fest, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com/chalk-art-fest.