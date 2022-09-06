2022 Riverssance Festival of Fine Art, September 17 and 18

Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18

Lindsay Park, 2200 East 11th Street, Davenport IA

Original works from more than 70 juried regional and national artists will be on hand at the September 17 and 18 Riverssance Festival of Fine Art, with the 34th Lindsay Park event, hosted by Quad City Arts, boasting a children’s art-activity tent, a wine tasting, food vendors, live music, and the presentation of the prestigious Harley Award, given to an individual who has significantly affected the arts and artists in the Quad Cities.

Among those displaying and selling their arts and crafts at Riverssance 2022 are: Russell Duerksen, acrylic painting; Jim Cronk, ceramics;Robyn Terwilliger, jewelry; Susan Cunningham, fiber; Richard Clewell, photography; Christina King Ziegler, jewelry; Tom Hempel, watercolor; Carole Kasowski, acrylic painting; Bill Robbins, ceramics; Brian Lord, wood; Valerie Butcher, glass; Carrol Brandt, mixed media; Vahan and Vicki Bedeian, jewelry; Stuart Roddy, oil painting, Amy Taylor, jewelry; Laura Vincent-Arnold, various mediums; Tim Peitz, wood; Kent Broadbent, oil painting, Clark McFerren, watercolor painting; Sally Gierke, ceramics; Levi Folker, watercolor painting; Jennie Bailey, ceramics; Stephen Mineck, glass; Nicholas Bargren, photography; David Zahn, sculpture; Kay Hazen, jewelry; Mike Mittermeier, acrylic painting; Carrie Clark, acrylic painting; Todd ( Alan Copper ) Hughes, wood; Dee Schricker, acrylic painting; Barbara Logan, glass; Jennifer Anderson-Cruz, photography; Lynda Wallis, jewelry; Barbara Toner, glass; and Rebecca Dodson, acrylic painting.

Also enjoying vendor tables at this year's Riverssance: Glen Lowry, screen-print printmaking; Abigail Olderog, ceramics; Cheri Olson, acrylic painting; Cindy Kuhn, jewelry; Clifford Logan, wood; Pam Ohnemus, acrylic painting; Wendy Waltert, ceramics; Tammy Mutka, photography; Pat Halverson, oil painting; Rhonda Mellor, jewelry; Stephen and Karen Steininger, mixed media; Naidine D'Angelo, various mediums; Josh Meier, photography; Marianne Schroeder, concrete casting; Wendy Allaman, glass; Ginger Herbst, fiber; Bob Brehmer, ceramics; Mark Dreyer, mixed media; Lauren Pesta, mixed media; Jay Nielsen, jewelry; Richard Robertson, ceramics; Elizabeth Robertson, ceramics; Rachel Newell, mixed media; Chris Heyer, photography; Betty J Christian, jewelry; Emily Miles, acrylic painting; Michael Vagner, jewelry; Erica Gooding, Jewelry; Janet, mixed media; Steve Nowatzki, etching, engraving, and printmaking; Lisa Nelson, fiber; Ellie Cupp, acrylic painting; Ann Hartley, jewelry; Jay Stratton, wood; and Jack C, Brainerd, various mediums.

The live-music lineup for Saturday's Riverssance 2022 features talents from the Bucktown Revue performing from 10 a.m. to noon, the Locust St. Boys from 1 to 3 p.m., and Alexa Mueller from 2 to 4 p.m. David G. Smith will perform on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m., and on-site food vendors for the weekend include Arely's Food Truck, Nerdspeak Brewery, Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery, Pete’s Concessions, Lagomarcino’s, Girl + Food by Cafe Fresh (Saturday only), and Versus Food Truck (Sunday only).

Riverssance admission for ages 18 and older is $5 per day or $8 for a two-day pass, with ages 18 and under free. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 17 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 18, and more information on this year's Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is available by contacting Quad City Arts at (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.