2023 Beaux Arts August Fair, August 19 and 20

Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20

Bechtel Plaza, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

An eagerly awaited weekend happening taking place, for the first time, in conjunction with the Quad Cities' annual Alternating Currents Festival, the 2023 Beaux Arts August Fair will treat visitors to an outdoor celebration of visual arts and fine crafts on August 19 and 20, with the event in Davenport's Bechtel Park featuring food, live music, children's activities, and works for sale by more than two dozen artists and Midwestern vendors.

Presenting finely detailed artworks and gift options in mediums including painting, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, and more, this year's scheduled Beaux Arts artisans and art retailers include: Jennifer Anderson-Druz; Jeannie & Brian Bailey; Nathan Bleier; Steve Cole; Lori Field; Erica Gooding; Pat Halverson; Walter Harper; Kevin Johnson; John and Diana Kreider; Vincent Lewis; Glen Arthur Lowry; Gregory Macdonald; Jeremy Marquis; Clark “Mick” McFerren; Ken Nickels; Cheri and Danny Olson; Tim Peitz; Cindy Pippert; Tony Seabolt; Marzena Sosnowska; James and Angela Thibault; Martha Thien; and Sloane Wolfe-Sulouff. Arts and crafts companies and venues represented, meanwhile, include: Painted Rocks by Cheri; Tim's Woodworking; Niki Gyles Artst; Martha's Art; Irresistible Designs; Three in One Artworks; Creative Wolfe; Kelevtov Studies; 7 on that line woodworks; Woodworks by Vincent; House of Genie; Sittin' Easy, Inc.; Wolf Cole Photography; and Midwest Wilderness Connections.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Beaux Arts Fundraising Committee, which was incorporated in 1953 to support the Davenport Art Gallery on 12th Street. The Beaux Arts Costume Balls were used as a fundraising event for many years, and the Beaux Arts Fundraising Committee purchased and donated items to the art museum's collections through the years. Many well-known area artists were listed as initial members, including Isabel Bloom and her artist husband John, both of whom were students of Grant Wood. The Isabel Bloom Handcrafted Sculpture factory and showroom continue to produce concrete statuary with artisans who have adopted techniques developed by Bloom. With the August fair held in neighboring Bechtel Park, the Beaux Arts Fundraising committee continues to donate all proceeds from the fairs toward the programs and exhibitions at Davenport's Figge Art Museum.

The August 19 and 20 Beaux Arts Fair at Bechtel Plaza will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (309)706-1434 and visiting BeauxArtsFair.com.