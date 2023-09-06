2023 Riverssance Festival of Fine Art, September 16 and 17

Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17

Lindsay Park, 2200 East 11th Street, Davenport IA

Original works from more than 80 juried regional and national artists will be on hand at the September 16 and 17 Riverssance Festival of Fine Art, with the 35th Lindsay Park event, hosted by Quad City Arts, boasting a children’s art-activity tent, a wine tasting, artist-painted wine glasses, food vendors, live music, and the presentation of the prestigious Harley Award, given to an individual whose affected the arts and artists in the Quad Cities during their lifetime.

Among those displaying and selling their arts and crafts at Riverssance 2023 are: Russ Duerksen, acrylic; Penny Smith, acrylic; James Cronk, stoneware/porcelain; Robyn Terwilliger, jewelry; Radim Schreiber, photography; Ken Nickels, mixed media; Tom Hempel, watercolor; Carole Kasowski, acrylic; Tom Gross, acrylic; Christina King Ziegler, jewelry; Danielle Kelso, acrylic; Doug Adams, mixed media; Valerie and Clarence Butcher, glass; Brian Lord, wood; Vahan & Vicki Bedeian, jewelry; Stuart Roddy, oil; Amy Taylor, jewelry; Laura Vincent-Arnold, acrylic; Todd Hughes, wood; Kent Broadbent, oil; Janet Ahrens, mixed media; John VandeWalle, sculpture; Sally Gierke, ceramic; Clark McFerren, watercolor; Cindy Kuhn, jewelry; Carrie Clark, acrylic; Mark True, photography; Sergiy Nagorny, mixed media; Breanna Engelhardt, ceramic; Susan Cunningham, fiber; Mike Mittermeier, acrylic; Tina Ferrel, sculpture; Mary Beth Willems, jewelry; Michelle Newton, acrylic; Vincent Lewis, wood; Levi Folker, watercolor; Barbara Logan, glass; Laura Ross, jewelry; and Elissa Wenthe, ceramic.

Also enjoying vendor tables at this year's Riverssance: Glen Lowry, printmaking; Jeremy Marquis, acrylic; Ellie Cupp, acrylic; Karen Austin, photography; Maggie Joynt, jewelry; Cliff Logan, wood; Pamela Ohnemus, oil/acrylic/watercolor; Abigail West, jewelry; Rachel McKinney, ceramic; Ted Simmering, acrylic; Petra Hallwas, photography; Rhonda Mellor, jewelry; Dee Schricker, acrylic; Naidine D’Angelo, photography/drawing; Chris Kuntz, fiber; Shana Rainey, jewelry; Linda Lindner, ceramic; Lori Field, wood; Zanetta Hoehle, jewelry; Maharah Jones, acrylic; Lauren Pesta, mixed media; Jay Nielsen, jewelry; Sydney Franklin, wood; Liz Robertson, ceramic; Rich Robertson, ceramic; Rachel Newell, mixed media; Jamie Smisek, mixed media; Betty Christian, jewelry; Carol Brandt, garden mosaics; Joshua Steele, photography; Jose Coy, knives; Will Beard, drawing; Erica Gooding, jewelry; Carolyn Garay, mixed media; Mike Gustafson, photography; Laura Lacasa Yost, jewelry; Lisa Nelson, fiber; Steve Nowatzki, printmaking; Ann Hartley, jewelry; Jay Stratton, wood; Rachel Haynes, mixed media; and Jack Brainerd, wood.

The live-music lineup for Saturday's Riverssance 2023 features Frankie Jo & Kinfolk from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., musicians from the Bucktown Revue from 1 to 3 p.m., and Totes McGotes performing from 3 to 5 p.m. David G. Smith will perform on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, his appearance followed by fellow singer/songwriters Lojo Russo from noon to 2 p.m. and Lewis Knudsen from 2 to 4 p.m. On-site food vendors for the weekend include Bayside Bistro, Chick N'Dips (Saturday only), Justin's Tacos, and Lagomarcino's, with beverages supplied by Nerdspeak Brewery and Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery. And along with the announcement of the 2023 Harley Award winner, one $600 Best of Show Award will be presented along with one $150 People's Choice Award, with 10 $225 Merit Awards also bestowed.

Riverssance admission for ages 18 and older is $5 per day or $8 for a two-day pass, with ages 18 and under free. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 16 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 17, and more information on this year's Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is available by contacting Quad City Arts at (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.