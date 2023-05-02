2023 Beaux Arts Spring Fair, May 13 and 14

Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

An eagerly awaited springtime event taking place over Mother's Day weekend in Davenport's spacious Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, the 2023 Beaux Arts Spring Fair will treat visitors to an outdoor celebration of visual arts and fine crafts on May 13 and 14, with the annual event featuring food, live music, children's activities, and works for sale by more than 80 artists and Midwestern vendors.

Presenting finely detailed artworks and gift options in mediums including painting, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, and more, this year's scheduled Beaux Arts artisans and art retailers include: 517 Design Studio by Mary Campbell; Added Touch; Ahbi Artwork; Annie M. Designs; Art by Louis and Kay; The Art of Pens; Artisan Jewelry by Erica Gooding; Barb Thompson; Barbara Weets Watercolors; Beadazzle; Carolyn & Leonard Wilson; Chris Abigt; Ciccotti Art Glass/Hand Blown Glass; Clark "Mick" McFerren; Copper House Woodworks; Craig Willis; Creations by Hand; Creative Wolfe; Dale Cantrell; Dan Fenn; Daron W. Krueger; David Woodworks; DinoSat Studio; Dragonflies and Cards; Eirene by Barbara Toner; Ellie Cupp; Garden Art by Carrol; Glen Arthur Lowry; Golden Spiral Jewelry; Hanna Woodworking; House of Genie; Jamie Smisek; Jean Simonsen; Jenna Lueck Art; Jerry & Jacque Crable; Jim Cronk; Jodi Larson; and John C. Weyer.

Also displaying and selling their works at the Beaux Arts Fair: Kaity Klothes; Ken Nickels of Kelevtov Studios; Kyle R. Shatek; Laura Larabee; Laura Pesta; Liz Robertson; Lori Huddleston; Luna Leatherworks USA; Maggie J Jewelry; Makin' Sawdust; Mary Lu; May's Clay Flowers; Mererdirk Art; Michael Tygard of Turning Between Centers; Minnesota Iron Works; Muddy River Creations; Oreb Lram Fine Casual Jewelry; Pat Halverson; Petra Photography Art; Prime Light Photography; ReClassified Treasure; Robert Cornman; Robyn Terwillinger; Sally Gierke; Schmidt-Marken Designs Pottery; Sean C. Miller; Steve & Sandra Gerry; Stoneware Pottery by Val; Studio 253; Susan Roskens; Tim's Woodworking; Tina Ziegler; Tiny Tumbleweed Boutique; Tom Hempel; Tumbled Wire Designs; Twisted Tree Gallery; Vahan & Vicki Bedeian of Blue Grass Gold & Silver; Vincent Lewis; Wayne & Karen Ruff of Rustic Artifacts Ltd.; Wennerstens Etchings; Whimsy Garden Decor; Will Beard; Willey Pottery; Wolf Cole Photography; and Wonderfully Made Gifts.

The May 13 and 14 Beaux Arts Spring Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (309)207-5614 and visiting BeauxArtsFair.com.