“College Invitational,” through February 23

Through Sunday, February 23

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

With each piece chosen by the institutions’ art professors to showcase campus talent and creativity, the Figge Art Museum's 13th installment of the College Invitational is on display in the Davenport venue through February 23, artwork from students attending eight area colleges and universities now on view in the museum’s second-floor Katz Gallery.

The featured artworks for the latest College Invitational have been chosen by the art professors at each school to celebrate and highlight campus art programs across the region. with the collected works boasting a variety of mediums including digital art, printmaking, painting, photography, and ceramics. Participating institutions include Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Clinton Community College, Knox College, Monmouth College, Scott Community College, St. Ambrose University, and Western Illinois University.

“The College Invitational exhibition is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the fresh talent and creativity of students from our region,” said Figge Executive Director Melissa Mohr. “We’re excited to present these distinctive perspectives and help foster the future of the arts.”

This year’s exhibition is proudly supported by contributing sponsor Alan C. Marin, and the public is invited to attend the Closing Reception and Award Ceremony on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum. This celebratory evening will bring together students, faculty, and community members to recognize and honor the remarkable achievements of these talented young artists. Awards will be presented for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, along with special honors for Honorable Mention, Judge’s Choice, and People’s Choice. Visitors are encouraged to participate by voting for their favorite student artwork while viewing the exhibition in the gallery.

The Figge Art Museum is dedicated to bringing art and people together. Located on the Mississippi River in downtown Davenport, the Figge is the premier art exhibition and education facility between Chicago and Des Moines. Its landmark glass building, designed by British architect David Chipperfield, is home to one of the Midwest’s finest art collections and presents world-class exhibitions, art classes, lectures, and special events that attract visitors of all ages.

The 2024-25 College Invitational will be on display in the Davenport venue's Katz Gallery through February 23. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, museum admission is $8-14, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.