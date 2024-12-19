19 Dec 2024

“College Invitational,” through February 23

By Reader Staff

“College Invitational" at the Figge Art Museum -- through February 23.

Through Sunday, February 23

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

With each piece chosen by the institutions’ art professors to showcase campus talent and creativity, the Figge Art Museum's 13th installment of the College Invitational is on display in the Davenport venue through February 23, artwork from students attending eight area colleges and universities now on view in the museum’s second-floor Katz Gallery.

The featured artworks for the latest College Invitational have been chosen by the art professors at each school to celebrate and highlight campus art programs across the region. with the collected works boasting a variety of mediums including digital art, printmaking, painting, photography, and ceramics. Participating institutions include Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Clinton Community College, Knox College, Monmouth College, Scott Community College, St. Ambrose University, and Western Illinois University.

“The College Invitational exhibition is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the fresh talent and creativity of students from our region,” said Figge Executive Director Melissa Mohr. “We’re excited to present these distinctive perspectives and help foster the future of the arts.”

“College Invitational" at the Figge Art Museum -- through February 23.

This year’s exhibition is proudly supported by contributing sponsor Alan C. Marin, and the public is invited to attend the Closing Reception and Award Ceremony on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum. This celebratory evening will bring together students, faculty, and community members to recognize and honor the remarkable achievements of these talented young artists. Awards will be presented for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, along with special honors for Honorable Mention, Judge’s Choice, and People’s Choice. Visitors are encouraged to participate by voting for their favorite student artwork while viewing the exhibition in the gallery.

The Figge Art Museum is dedicated to bringing art and people together. Located on the Mississippi River in downtown Davenport, the Figge is the premier art exhibition and education facility between Chicago and Des Moines. Its landmark glass building, designed by British architect David Chipperfield, is home to one of the Midwest’s finest art collections and presents world-class exhibitions, art classes, lectures, and special events that attract visitors of all ages.

“College Invitational" at the Figge Art Museum -- through February 23.

The 2024-25 College Invitational will be on display in the Davenport venue's Katz Gallery through February 23. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, museum admission is $8-14, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.

Art

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Visual Arts Calendars

Openings & Events

Full Visual Arts Calendar