2024 Quad Cities Chalk Art Fest, June 22 and 23

Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23

Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island IL

With the eagerly anticipated weekend event hosted by Rock Island's Quad City Arts and taking place for the eighth time, glorious colors and imaginative designs will be gracing the pavement of Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park in the Quad Cities Chalk Art Fest, a June 22 and 23 summertime fixture boasting free admission, beautiful artistic creations, live music, children's activities, food and drink vendors, and more than $1,800 in cash prizes.

Inspiring and engaging for art fans of all ages, this free, two-day street-painting festival brings together hundreds of local and regional artists – professionals and amateurs alike – who spend hours transforming the blank cement pavement into magnificent works of art, using only the medium of chalk. Visitors strolling by can see the wonderful works of art as they come to life and vote for their favorites, with adults and youths eligible for the People's Choice prize of $250. Additional cash awards include $500 for first place, $300 for second place, $250 for third place, $100 each for two honorable mentions, and the new $100 Artist's Choice prize with both adults and youths eligible, and one voting slip per artist/team provided in the participating artists' welcome bag. For the Youth Awards, first place earns $150 for the artist plus $200 in art supplies for their school, with second place receiving $100 and third place receiving $50 – the latter the same amount given to recipients of two specific Category Awards: "Best 3D," and "Best Reproduction."

The chalk-art competition will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, with the awards themselves distributed on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. For a $5 donation, interested participants are also welcome to take part in this year's community collaboration piece, and given a set of chalk pastels to fill in a 2’ x 2’ portion of a larger image. When finished, the larger piece will come to life as a complete work of art, while participants get to keep their chalk, take it home, and create a masterpiece on their own sidewalks.

Throughout the weekend, this year's Quad Cities Chalk Art Fest will also feature six sets with popular area musicians and a popular radio presence. On Saturday, a DJ set with iHeart Radio host Mark Manuel will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., followed by performances by Frankie Joe (1:15 to 2:45 p.m.), Grupo Nuevo Estilo (3:15 to 4:45 p.m.), and The Textures (5:15 to 7 p.m.). On Sunday, students from the QC Rock Academy perform from noon to 1:45 p.m., with area favorite Jordan Danielsen playing from 2:15 to 4 p.m.

The festival's children's activities include face painting, a bounce house, the Kaleidoscope Bus, and a kid's chalk zone. Food vendors for the event include Kona Ice, Bent River Brewery, Arley's Food Truck, Bayside Bistro, and Westmoreland Concessions. And as Quad City Arts reminds the weekend's guests, "the 'paintings' are temporary, lasting only until the next rainfall, so you’ll want to catch a glimpse before they're gone."

For more information on the 2024 Quad Cities Chalk Art Fest taking place on June 22 and 23, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com/chalk-art-fest.