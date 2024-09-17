2024 Riverssance Festival of Fine Art, September 21 and 22

Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22

Lindsay Park, 2200 East 11th Street, Davenport IA

Original works from nearly 90 juried regional and national artists will be on hand at the September 21 and 22 Riverssance Festival of Fine Art, with the 36th Lindsay Park event, hosted by Quad City Arts, boasting a children’s art-activity tent, food and beverage vendors, live music, and the presentation of the prestigious Harley Award, an honor given to an individual who has affected the arts and artists in the Quad Cities during their lifetime.

Among those displaying and selling their arts and crafts at Riverssance 2024 are: Russell Duerksen, acrylic; Penny Smith, acrylic; Jim Cronk, ceramics; Robyn Terwilliger, jewelry; Amy Mueggenberg, hotography; Valerie Butcher, glass; Ken Nickels, mixed media; Tom Hempel, watercolor; John VandeWallw, sculpture; Josh Richardson, wood ; Christina King Ziegler, jewelry; Maggie Off, ceramics; Danielle Kelso, acrylic; Brian Lord, wood; Doug Adams, mixed media; Vahan Bedeian, jewelry; Stuart Roddy, oil; Amy Taylor, jewelry; Laura McGarvey, various; Todd ( Alan Copper ) Hughes, wood; Kent Broadbent, oil, Janet Ahrens, mixed media; Tim Pietz, wood; Sally Gierke, ceramics; Levi Folker, wwatercolor; Judy Christensen, jewelry; Rick Andrews, various; Mark True, photography; Barbara Hueting, jewelry; Bob Brehmer, ceramics; Ellie Cupp, acrylic; Susan Cunningham, fiber; Connie Rodgers, jewelry; Chris Swedzinski, sculpture; Tyler David, wood; Denise Fournier, jewelry; Cheri Olson, acrylic; Clark Mcferren, watercolor; Christian Ohrt, wood; Barbara Logan, glass; Moriah Bruening, jewelry; Jeffrey Ignatius, photography; Jeremy Marquis, acrylic; and Laura Lacasa Yost, jewelry;.

Also enjoying vendor tables at this year's Riverssance: Mike Mittermeier, acrylic; Alissa Rindels-Walton, mixed media; Cindy Kuhn, jewelry; Evan Hoyt, mixed media; Clifford Logan, wood; Pam Ohnemus, acrylic; Rebecca Evanovich, ceramic; Jack C Brainerd, wood; Rose Brainerd, fiber; Leah Bevington, oil; Sergiy Nagorny, mixed media; Karen Austin, photography; Mary Campbell, jewelry; Susan Kennicott, mixed media; Naidine D'Angelo, various; Chris Kuntz, fiber; Glen Lowry, screen-print; Maggie Joynt, jewelry; Rachel McKinney, ceramics; Tina Bevan, watercolor; Rachel Haynes, mixed media; Andreas Soemadi, various; Zanetta Hoehle, jewelry; Karrie Daniels, acrylic; Petra Hallwas, photography; Jay Nielsen, jewelry; Richard Robertson, ceramics; Elizabeth Robertson, ceramics; Rachel Newell, mixed media; Nicole Gyles, oil; Betty J Christian, jewelry; Carrol Brandt, mixed media; Benjamin Lafayette, acrylic; Timothy Kremer, wood; Crystal Wade, jewelry; Tina Ferrel, sculpture; Lauryn Ginter, acrylic; Kathleen Ginter, acrylic; Erica Gooding, jewelry; Andy Van Schyndle, oil; Linda Lindner, ceramics; Joshua Steele, photography; Ann Hartley, jewelry; and Jay Stratton, wood.

The live-music lineup for Saturday's Riverssance 2024 features Mo Carter from 10 a.m. to noon, David G. Smith from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and CJ Parker performing from 3 to 5 p.m. Frankie Jo & Kinfolk will perform on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., their appearance followed by singer/songwriter Lojo Russo from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Angela Meyer from 2 to 3:30 p.m. On-site food vendors for the weekend include Arleys Food Truck, Bayside Bistro, Lagomarcino's, and Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck, with beverages supplied by Bent River Brewing Company and Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery. The Children’s Activity Tent, operated by artsBASICS, will allow kids of all ages to create art trading cards to share.

The juried art fair will award nearly $4,000 in prizes to artists, including a Best in Show Award, 10 honorable mentions, and a People’s Choice Award. The prestigious Harley Award will also be presented, a tradition honoring individuals who have positively impacted the visual arts and artists in the Quad Cities during their lifetime, exemplifying the spirit of Riverssance. All awards will be presented at a reception on the festival grounds at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. This year’s Riverssance Festival of Fine Art will also feature, as its spotlight artist, Ellie Cupp, whose vibrant design will be showcased on the official festival T-shirt. Cupp is known for her bold color blocking, textural lines, and playful designs that bring a smile.

The Riverssance Festival of Fine Art would not be possible without the support of many generous sponsors: IMEG, iHeart Media, Blick Art Materials, Zimmerman Honda, KWQC-TV6, Iowa Arts Council, Illinois Arts Council, City of Davenport, and Village of East Davenport.

Riverssance 2024 admission for ages 18 and older is $5 per day or $8 for a two-day pass, with ages 18 and under free. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 21 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 22, and more information on this year's Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is available by contacting Quad City Arts at (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.