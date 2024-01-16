“Young Artists at the Figge,” January 27 through May 12

Saturday, January 27, through Sunday, May 12

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Always an eagerly awaited series at the Figge Art Museum, the latest incarnation of Young Artists at the Figge will be on display from January 27 through May 12, with the Davenport venue again celebrating the accomplishments of budding creative talents of local elementary art students whose works will be showcased in a continuing series of individual exhibitions.

With this year's exhibits in the Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery sponsored by the Brand Boeshaar Foundation Fund and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, the 2024 Young Artists at the Figge celebration will feature elementary art students from eight area school districts showcasing their works. Art teachers from the participating schools are tasked with selecting the top artworks from their school, and those works are subsequently combined with the selections from each of the elementary schools in their district to create each district’s installation at the Figge. Every year, museum staffers are proud to present the gifted students' creative accomplishments, and this imaginative whirlwind of art changes every two weeks -- complete with 76 frames, hundreds of pieces from kindergarten through sixth-grade students, and student-recognition receptions.

The schedule for the 2024 Young Artists at the Figge exhibits and recognition boasts: the Geneseo Community United School District sponsored by the Geneseo Foundation, January 27 through February 4 (Recognition Day February 4); the Moline-Coal Valley School District sponsored by Tom and Brooke Terronez, February 10 through 18 (Recognition Day February 11); the Pleasant Valley Community School District sponsored by GreenState Credit Union, February 24 through March 3 (Recognition Day February 25); the Muscatine Community School District sponsored by the Kent Corporation, March 9 through 17 (Recognition Day March 10); the Bettendorf Community School District sponsored by GreenState Credit Union, March 23 through 31 (Recognition Day March 24);the North Scott Community School District sponsored by William and Lee Kessinger, April 6 through 14 (Recognition Day April 14); the Davenport Community School District sponsored by Jane Magnusson, April 20 through 28 (Recognition Day April 28); and the Rock Island/Milan School District sponsored by Mark and Deborah Schwiebert, May 4 through May 12 (Recognition Day May 5).

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and general admission is $4-10. For more information on the individual Young Artists at the Figge exhibitions on display January 27 through May 12, call (563)326-7804 and visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.