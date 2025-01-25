“Young Artists at the Figge,” through May 25

Through Saturday, May 25

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Always an eagerly awaited series at the Figge Art Museum, the latest incarnation of Young Artists at the Figge will be on display through May 25, with the Davenport venue celebrating the accomplishments of budding creative talents of local elementary and junior-high art students whose works will be showcased in a continuing series of individual exhibitions.

With this year's exhibits in the Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery sponsored by the Brand Boeshaar Foundation Fund and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, the 2025 Young Artists at the Figge celebration will feature elementary art students from eight area school districts showcasing their works. Art teachers from the participating schools are tasked with selecting the top artworks from their school, and those works are subsequently combined with the selections from each of the elementary schools in their district to create each district’s installation at the Figge. Every year, museum staffers are proud to present the gifted students' creative accomplishments, and this imaginative whirlwind of art changes every two weeks – complete with 76 frames, hundreds of pieces from kindergarten through sixth-grade students, and student-recognition receptions.

The schedule for the 2025 Young Artists at the Figge exhibits and recognition boasts: the Geneseo Community United School District sponsored by the Geneseo Foundation, January 25 through February 2 (Recognition Day February 2); the Muscatine Community School District sponsored by the Kent Foundation, February 8 through 16 (Recognition Day February 9); the Pleasant Valley Community School District sponsored by GreenState Credit Union, February 22 through March 2 (Recognition Day February 23); the Moline Community School District sponsored by Tom and Brooke Terrones, March 8 through 16 (Recognition Day March 9); the Bettendorf Community School District sponsored by GreenState Credit Union, March 22 through 30 (Recognition Day March 30);the North Scott Community School District sponsored by William and Lee Kessinger, April 5 through 13 (Recognition Day April 13); the Davenport Community School District sponsored by Jane Magnusson, April 19 through 27 (Recognition Day April 27); and the Rock Island/Milan School District sponsored by Mark and Deborah Schwiebert, May 3 through May 11 (Recognition Day May 4); and new this year, the Davenport Community Junior High Schools sponsored by Jane Magnusson, May 17 through 25 (Recognition Day May 18).

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and general admission is $8-14. For more information on the individual Young Artists at the Figge exhibitions on display through May 25, call (563)326-7804 and visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.