27 Mar 2026

“The 2026 EDGE Show,” through April 15

By Reader Staff

"The 2026 EDGE Show" at the Bisignano Art Gallery -- through April 15.

Exhibit: Through Wednesday, April 15

Awards Ceremony Reception: Tuesday, March 31, 2:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

An eclectic display of artwork created by students in the University of Dubuque’s Department of Digital Art and Design is on display at the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, with works by numerous student talents in The 2026 EDGE Show showcased through April 15.

An annual and eagerly awaited spring exhibit, The EDGE Show finds approximately 25 student artworks on display, representing a wide range of digital media including paintings, graphic illustrations, imagined landscapes, contemporary icons, expressive portraits, and abstract works. Digital art and design students are trained to design for clients and their broader communities. The EDGE Show is an opportunity for students to present work that reflects their individual voices and artistic intentions.

"The 2026 EDGE Show" at the Bisignano Art Gallery -- through April 15.

“Each year, students embrace the challenge of creating original pieces that originate from their own vision and experience,” said Jean Holdener, PhD, co-head of the Department of Digital Art and Design and assistant professor of digital art and design. “Many students are exploring themes of solitude in their creative process. Our digital art and design students continue to strengthen the culture and community of the program through their creativity and dedication to both their craft and each other.”
Poster artwork for The EDGE Show was designed by Morgan Dalsing, a junior digital art and design and English double major from Dubuque.

An awards ceremony reception for The 2026 EDGE Show will be held in the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery on March 31 at 2:30 p.m. and the exhibition itself will be on view through April 15. Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter/BisignanoArtGallery.

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Mike Schulz

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