“41st Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition,” January 18 through April 19

Exhibit: Saturday, January 18, through Sunday, April 19

Opening Celebration: Thursday, February 6

Rock Island Art Guild Talks: Thursday, February 13

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

An eagerly awaited exhibition featuring dozens of recent and debuting works in a variety of artistic mediums, the 41st Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition will be on display at the Figge Art Museum January 18 through April 19, with the Davenport venue housing paintings, sculptures, installations, and more by artists living within a 150-mile radius of the Quad Cities.

A volunteer-run organization founded in 1955 that promotes and fosters the appreciation of the visual arts in the Quad Cities, the Rock Island Art Guild, co-sponsoring the exhibit with IHMVCU, annually encourages artists to enter up to two original works of art for the exhibit that have been created in the last five years. Cash prizes are eventually given to winning entries for: First Place ($1,000), Second Place ($500), the Sally MacMillan Watercolor Award ($500), the Founder's Award ($500), the Zeivel Harris Sculpture Award ($500), Honorable Mentions ($100), and the People's Choice and Children's Choice Awards selected by visitor votes ($50 each). This year's exhibition juror is Candace Moeller, independent curator and associate director of New York City's Cristin Tierney Gallery, and Figge visitors are encouraged to evaluate the artworks for themselves and help select this year’s “People’s Choice” and “Children’s Choice” awards.

Participating artists for this year’s installation include: Les Allen, Judy Bales, Bradford Bisbey, Wallace Bowling, Linda Buechting, Gloria Burlingame, Maggie Capettini, William Close, Cathie Crawford, Don Crouch, Jim Davis, Amy Dobrian, Frje Echeverria, David Gregory, Barbara Hansen, Ronald Hansen, Ben Harle, Tom Hempel, James Henry, Ralph Henry, Angie Huffman, Louise Kames, ML Kline, Dean Kugler, Gayle Lehmkuhl, Kimberly Machovec-Smith, Makenzie Mackovich, Julie Malake, Ioan Marcu, John Mcglinn, Ed Nellis, Tim Olson, David Otto, Terry Rathje, Gail Ray, Susan Reinier, Elizabeth Rhoads Read, Lori Roderick, Spencer Sauter, Dave Schaeffer, Kevin Schafer, Alex Schmiechen, Katie Schutte, Rowen Schuusheim-Anderson, Smauel Seigel, John Sheppard, Steve Sinner, Diane Spielbauer, Mark Szemkus, Jac Tilton, Dale Tulk, Greg Van Dusseldorp, Bella Vine, Kaitlin Walsh, Margaret Whiting, John Whitlock, Michael Wilcox, Hailey Williams, William Wohlford and Andrew Wroble.

The exhibit's opening celebration will be held on February 6 with local artists in attendance, a 4 p.m. happy-hour menu and cash bar, and the Rock Island Art Guild announcing award winners at 6:30 p.m. Presentations from a selection of represented artists, meanwhile, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on February 13. Museum hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m, and entrance to the exhibit is free with $4-10 admission. For more information on the 41st Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition, call (563)326-7804 or visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.