“43rd Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition,” February 17 through June 2

Saturday, February 17, through Sunday, June 2

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

An eagerly awaited tradition featuring dozens of recent and debuting works in a variety of artistic mediums, the 43rd edition of the Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition will be on display at the Figge Art Museum from February 17 through June 2, with the Davenport venue housing 62 works - paintings, sculptures, installations, and more - by 42 artists living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities.

Since 1970, the Rock Island Art Guild has been the driving force behind organizing this exhibition, a tradition deeply rooted in the celebration of art and culture. Elyse Nurenberg, Assistant Registrar at the Figge, has been instrumental in coordinating this year's installation, showcasing the museum's dedication to fostering community pride, and building a sense of belonging through the arts. The partnership between the Rock Island Art Guild and the Figge Art Museum highlights a shared mission to honor and uplift artists from the Quad Cities and beyond.

Applicants for this year’s exhibition submitted more than 580 works made by over 210 individual artists, with a total of 62 works of art by 48 artists selected by this year’s juror Dr. Mia Laufer, Associate Curator at the Des Moines Art Center in Des Moines. Video, digital art, painting, sculpture, mixed media, photography, and works on paper will all be on view in the diverse and varied showcase of area talent.

"This exhibition continues to showcase the range of incredible artistic talent and creativity within our region," said Nurenberg. “The works featured in this exhibition provide the opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in rich artistic narratives and offer unique perspectives through the recontextualization of familiar objects and scenes.”

Awards will be given for first and second place; the Digital Art, Performance, Sound, and Video Award; the Sally MacMillPrean Watercolor Award; the Founder’s Award; the Zeivel Harris Sculpture Award; and Honorable Mention Awards. All awards will be presented at the Opening Celebration on March 7, with the winners selected by juror Dr.Mia Laufer.

Figge patrons, meanwhile, won’t want to miss the opportunity to help select the People’s Choice Award and Children’s Choice Award winners. The public is invited to check out the exhibition and cast a vote for their favorite work, and winners of the People’s Choice Award and Children’s Choice Award will be announced at the end of the exhibition's run on June 2.

The Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Rock Island Art Guild, offering local art lovers a unique celebration of creativity and talent within our community.

The 43rd Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition will be on display February 17 through June 2, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.