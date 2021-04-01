“44th Annual High School Art Invitational,” through April 29

Through Thursday, April 29

Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

An eagerly anticipated annual exhibition returns to the Quad City Arts Center after last year's online-only experience, with dozens upon dozens of phenomenal student artworks on view in the 44th Annual High School Art Invitational, a showcase of burgeoning talents working in all mediums and the incredible creativity of our area's gifted youths.

Quad City Arts' latest exhibition features exemplary works of art selected by each high-school art teacher in the region. On average, 16 schools, 28 teachers, and over 170 students are provided the opportunity to show their artwork in a commercial art gallery and compete for over $4,000 in scholarships and prizes. Primary sponsorship is provided by the William Butterworth Foundation, with scholarships sponsored by the Morrisey Family Foundation, the Deere Employees Credit Union, and Quad City Arts’ board members. Other awards are sponsored by Dphilms, Living Lands & Waters, Zimmerman Honda, the Left Bank Art League, the Rock Island Art Guild, and local artists in the areas of their expertise.

From Assumption High School: Dana Cabrera, MJ Hirsch, Paige Lansing, Hunter Mirfield, and Emme Severson.

From the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy: Martha Barnds, Brissa Dalbrig, Mya Diabira, Alondra Gomez, Jaide Logsdon, Paige Magistrelli, Mallia Shinbori, and Anagha Sudhindra.

From Bettendorf High School: Harriet Aanestad, Charlotte Barnes, Marissa Cope, Alyssa DeLaRosa, Eric Eastland, Kaitlynn Flick, Emma Hubbard, Olivia Koehler, Carah Morehead, Isabelle Ortiz, Zachary Schroeder, Annie Stotlar, Yesenia Troche, Sophia Utsinger, and Brooklynn Wilkison.

From Central DeWitt High School: Lauryn Ginter, Lindy Heister, Eliza Petersen, Alexsys Scheeper, Eve Schmitt, and Bethany Witt.

From Davenport Central High School: Lilly Campbell, Tim Campbell, Megan Crews, Isabelle Critten, Logan Devore, Sarah Dyar, La Della Gallagher, Izaiah Gundrum, Laurel Hynes, Hayden IntVeld, Omina Jagusah, Keamiah King, Emma Logas, Mia McCrery, Lilly Meder, Molly Schroeder, Makayla Smith, Jason Weng, and Chloe Yacapraro.

From Davenport West High School: Makenna Burt, Avery Conger, Isabella Davis, Riley Erwin, Ethan Hancock, Madelyn Janke, Laura Le, Adrian Miracle, Nha-Yen Nguyen, Jerry Payton, Miranda Reed, Dave Schaeffer, Hailey Schumacher, Aubrie Snyder, Emily Stalica, Hung Tran, Jordan Trosper, Chad Wolf, and Allie Young.

From Kewanee High School: Abigail Butcher, Layla Dev, Chloe Gruszeczka, Kaylin Scott, and Natalie Yepsen.

From Mercer County High School: Addison Adolphson, Derek Coulter, Isabella Cuellar, Olivia Hucke, Martin Lopez, Emma Saltzman, Simon Showalter, and Kristina Snowdon.

From Moline High School: Marcie Asuncion, Sariah Mancilla, Mollie Mills, Damian Nickell, and Katie Rhea.

From Pleasant Valley High School: Rohan Abernathy-Wee, Avery Behnke, Ava Burmahl, Madison Carlson, Vanessa Cooney, Kaden Green, Lola Johanssen, Uma Kasicahinula, Avery Lanning, Bailey Mattioli, Myla McCune, Lexi Redmond, Laci Roberts, Lindsay Steele, Raegan Stein, and Reese Wendell.

From Rock Island High School: Abraham Blanco, Riley Ellis, Jalie Green, Riley Jones, Jocelyn Larsen, and Kennedy Maombi.

From Sherrard High School: Grace Bickle, Gage Bruce, Ivan Gonzalez, Michael Gorey, Seth Paniamogan, Lydia Robertson, Elizabeth Tucker, and Joshua J. VanDerLinden.

From United Township High School: Brooklen Debord, Addison Fanella, Cassie Higgs, Norah Manion, and Mia Winquist.

Also featured in the exhibition are works by Davenport North High School student Caylea Christensen and homeschooler Thomas Johnson, as well as: Bettendorf High instructors Steve Andersen, Hilary Puglisi, and Tim Solbrig; Central DeWitt High instructor Cassie Dunlavey; Davenport Central High instructors Clint Balsar, Nick DiGioia, and Renee Ott; Kewanee High instructor Lisa Stisser; Mercer County High instructor Tara Guidinger; Moline High instructor Stacey Replinger; Pleasant Valley High instructors Alexandria Medenciy, Aimee Peters, and Ann Peters; Rock Island High instructor Bill Gustafson; and Beréskin Gallery owner Pat Beréskin.

Regular Quad City Arts Center gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and works from the exhibition are also currently viewable through Quad City Arts' Web site. Admission is free, and more information on the 44th Annual High School Art Invitational on display through April 29 is available by calling (309)793-1213 or visiting QuadCityArts.com.