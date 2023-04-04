“46th Annual High School Art Invitational,” through April 27

Through Thursday, April 27

Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

Dozens of works by gifted student artists will be on display at Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center through April 27 in the expansive 46th Annual High School Art Invitational, a glorious celebration of local talent featuring the Quad Cities’ most promising artists expressing themselves through paintings, drawings, sculpture, metals, ceramics, photography, digital media and film.

Each spring, Quad City Arts displays artwork from top high school artists and their art teachers. High school art instructors in the greater Quad City region are invited to choose works by their top five students in any category, plus additional works in the categories of film, wood sculpture, paper sculpture and recycled materials. The exhibit fills the walls of Quad City Arts’ downtown Rock Island gallery, the opening ceremony is attended by hundreds of Quad Citians supporting young artistic talent, and students receive thousands of dollars in awards from exhibition sponsors.

For many students, this will be the first time they receive formal recognition for their creative talents. This can inspire them to pursue careers in the arts and find out how their talents can be applied. In addition to the opportunity to show their work publicly, this exhibition is important to show students the process of competing for gallery shows. As professional artists know, getting into exhibitions can be discouraging, but there is value in seeing which pieces were selected. Meanwhile, this exhibition is important for the public because it shows the incredible creativity of our young people and our future workforce. Creative people have the ability to problem-solve which is a trait sought after by numerous professions.

In the jam-packed gallery on Thursday, March 30, Quad City Arts announced the winners of the 46th Annual High School Art Invitational and presented $7,500 in cash prizes to area high school students and teachers for excellence in fine art. This exhibition is made possible by the William Butterworth Foundation (the major sponsor of the event), The Deere Employees Credit Union, The Morency Giving Fund, and additional sponsors noted for individual awards.

Among the student artists awarded 2023 recognition:

Abbey Young, "Sacred Heart" (Juror’s Choice)

Alexis Moore, "POW" (W.C. Griffith Award for Whimsical Art)

Alexsys Scheeper, "The Dance of the Souls" (Life at Night Award for Creativity)

Alyssa Powell, "The Artist's Crown" (Living Lands and Waters Best Use of Recycled Materials)

Amelia House, "Mel's Diary of Deep Dives into a Stranger's Mind" (Keith Bonstetter Memorial Award for Creative Use of Paper)

Annabelle Petersen, "Coeus" (Keith Bonstetter Memorial Award for Creative Use of Paper​)

Arata Ketner, "Saxophone" (Rock Island Art Guild Award for Drawing)

Bella Davis, "Inner Child" (Juror's Choice)

Carley Tomlinson, "The Hideaway" (Morency Family Foundation Senior Scholarship Winner; W.C. Griffiths Award for Whimsical Art)

Destiny Dixon, "My Support System" (Juror's Choice)

Ella Strader, "8:35 AM" (Joel & Diane Franken Award for Most Original Concept)

Emma Stout, "Jade Dragon" (Zimmerman Honda Award for Creativity)

Gabriella Wade, "The Art of Music" (Life at Night Award for Creativity)

Hattie Aanestad, "PB & J" (Juror’s Choice)

Henry Mihm, "Shrooms" (Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Award for Best Woodworking Piece)

Jacob Phan, "Inside the Mind" (Steven Pray Award for Creativity)

Jadyn Weiser, "Hot Ride" (Worldly Views Award for Best Photography​)

Jalin Sanders-Mosby, "Too Young" (Mark & David Burlingame Memorial Drawing Award)

Janelle Corales, "Peacock" (W.C. Griffiths Award for Whimsical Art​)

Joe Beers, "Deer in the Grass" (Quad City Arts Staff Pick)

Jordyn Mitchell, "Self-Portrait in Charcoal" (Best in Show)

Kate Dougherty, "Carved Vase" (Carlo Centore & Zimmerman Honda Award for Mastery of Technique)

Laurel Hynes,"Self Portrait" (Senior Scholarship Winner)

Madeleine Carroll, "Ca' d'Zan" (Janice Hartwig Award for Outstanding Watercolor)

Maisy Woods, "Not All I Am" (Rock Island Art Guild Award for Sculpture)

Maribel Baxbaum Lara, "Amiable Disposition" (Rock Island Art Guild Award for Ceramics)

Mia Rocio Rosales, "Earrings" (Carlo Centore Award for Mastery of Technique)

Natalie Peppers, "Reflection of My Day" (Elaine & Larry Sneath Award for Thinking Outside the Box)

Natasha Henning, "Cheers Chelena" (Steven Pray Award for Technique)

Norah Wright, "Stepping Out" (Quad City Arts Staff Pick)

Nya Tarpein, "Untitled" (Cutting Edge Award for Originality)

Sherry Tang, "Solace in Simplicity" (Rock Island Art Guild Award for Painting)

Tarah Smith, "Tea Time" (Janice Hartwig Award for Outstanding Watercolor)

Tessa Wilebski, "TessFart 2.0" (Carlo Centore Award for Mastery of Technique)

Thomas Johnson, "Eastern Light" (Helen Doehler Memorial Award for Artistic Excellence)

Film Awards:

Kaylei Littig, Encounter (dphilms/TAG Best in Film; First Place)

Nina Ruetenik, Roughcut (dphilms/TAG Best in Film; Second Place)

Rachel Spicer, The Flower (dphilms/TAG Best in Film; Third Place)

Teacher Awards:

Lisa Stisser, "La Scapigliata (The Woman with the Disheveled Hair)" (First Place)

Andrew Gray, "Enterprise" (Second Place)

Cassie Dunlavey, "Vicissitude of Life" (Third Place)

The 46th Annual High School Art Invitational will be on display in Rock Island through April 27, regular gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.