Art in the Garden, August 1

Saturday, August 1, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 Fourth Avenue, Rock Island IL

A longstanding, art-themed Quad Cities tradition continues into 2020 as Rock Island's Quad City Botanical Center, on August 1, presents its latest iteration of the community celebration Art in the Garden – a day filled with local arts and crafts, demonstrations, live music, and, as always, lots of extravagantly designed pink flamingos.

Designed to showcase the works of those inspired by nature to create, the fourth-annual Art in the Garden features works exhibited and sold by local and regional artists. The event will boast exhibited creations in the mediums of sculpture, jewelry, pottery, string art, quilts, paintings and painted objects, charcoal and pastel art, wood, collage, mosaic stone art, and nature-themed home décor, and the handcrafted works will be on display in tents throughout the Botanical Center gardens with a variety of art-price points offered.

Among those exhibiting in this year's Art in the Garden: Carrol Brandt of Garden Art of Carrol (mosaic stone art); Jennifer Draper of Draper Designs (nature-themed home décor); Joel Knanishu of DeSoto Pottery (natural pottery); Minda Matthews of High Strung by 3M (string art); Cheri Olson (painted rocks); Starla Potter (charcoal and pastel art); Dawn Thompson of the Mississippi Valley Quilt Guild (nature-inspired quilts, on display only); Mary Wells of Heartfelt Arts (botanical paintings); David Zahn (sculpture); and members of the Quad Cities Woodturners (providing a demonstration and giveaway) and Rainbow Jasper Creations (nature collage art).

In addition to these artisans and their handcrafted works, Art in the Garden will feature students from the Botanical Center's Eco Art Camp displaying their works, children's make-and-take activities, and live music provided by local talents Roger Carlson and Control Room. And of course, Art in the Garden wouldn't be complete without the memorable sights of the venue's current Flamingo Follies exhibition, a “wacky-tacky and creatively fun” showcase of decorated pink birds by local children and adults, with this year's birds to be raffled off at the event.

Art in the Garden will take place from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, and guests are required to wear face masks inside the Quad City Botanical Center building at all times, while encouraged to also wear them outdoors. Admission to the event is $8 for adults, $4 for ages five to 15, and free for children ages four and under, and with attendance limited due to COVID-19, advanced ticket purchase is highly recommended, with tickets valid for one-hour time slots. For more information and tickets, call (309)794-0991 or visit QCGardens.com.