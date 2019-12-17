Art Legacy League Comfort & Joy Open House, December 27

Friday, December 27, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

J.B. Young Opportunity Center, 1702 North Main Street, Davenport IA

Dedicated to preserving and promoting the tradition of art-education principles developed by artist and longtime St. Ambrose University instructor Edward M. Catich, the Art Legacy League invites the public to its 2019 Comfort & Joy Open House at Davenport's J.B. Young Opportunity Center, a December 27 holiday event boasting art activities, refreshments, and a celebration of world-renowned calligrapher Catich's finest works.

Born in Stevensville, Montana, in 1906, Catich was was orphaned at age 12 and, with his three brothers, was moved to the Mooseheart orphanage near Aurora, Illinois. Following a sign-writing apprenticeship with Walter Heberling and graduating from Mooseheart in 1924, he worked as a union sign-writer and musician in Chicago and surrounding areas. He also attended the Art Insitute of Chicago for two-and-a-half years, eventually enrolling at Davenport's St. Ambrose University in 1931 and graduating in 1934. He earned his M.A. in Art from the University of Iowa in 1935 and was awarded a four-year scholarship to the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy by the Diocese of Davenport that same year. Catich consequently conducted intensive paleographic and epigraphic research while studying for the priesthood from 1935 until his ordination in December of 1938.

Reverend Catich returned to St. Ambrose College in 1939, where he spent 40 years teaching art, math, engineering, and music while establishing and expanding the university's art department as a permanent entity. Catich also published several books with his own Catfish Press, which he operated from his studio, and his many significant accomplishments include serving as president of the Catholic Art Association, staff consultant for Encyclopedia Britannica – he designed the encyclopedia's corporate identity symbol and bicentennial medal – and consultant for several nationally known architectural firms. St. Ambrose now holds some 4,000 of Catich's works, many from his legacy to Professor John Schmits, housed in the university's Edward M. Catich Memorial Gallery.

In addition to allowing guests the chance to view Catich's glorious displays of calligraphy and printmaking, the Art Legacy League's Comfort & Joy Open House will feature painting and calligraphy demonstrations, hands-on activities, lunch food, holiday refreshments, free art-class gift-certificate giveaways, and a roving violinist.

The December 27 Art Legacy League's Comfort & Joy Open House will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)343-2868 or 563-459-9458, or by visiting ArtLegacyLeague.org.