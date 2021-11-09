09 Nov 2021

Virtual Presentation – “Art Nouveau: An International Tour,” November 19

By Reader Staff

The German American Heritage Center presents “Art Nouveau: An International Tour" -- November 19.

Friday, November 19, 2 p.m.

Presented by the German American Heritage Center

Led by St. Ambrose University professor Dr. Terri Switzer, the German American Heritage Center's virtual November 19 program Art Nouveau: An International Tour will provide fascinating information into the artistic movement that swept the globe during the turn of the 20th century, with the presentation delivering particular insight into the Art Nouveau movement in Germany.

An international style of art, architecture, and applied art, especially the decorative arts, Art Nouveau is known in different languages by different names, including Jugendstil in German. The style was most popular between 1890 and 1910 during the Belle Époque period that ended with the start of World War I in 1914, and was seen as a reaction against the academic art, eclecticism, and historicism of 19th century architecture and decoration. Art Nouveau was often inspired by natural forms such as the sinuous curves of plants and flowers, and other characteristics included a sense of dynamism and movement, often given by asymmetry or whiplash lines, and the use of modern materials, particularly iron, glass, ceramics, and later concrete to create unusual forms and larger open spaces.

The first Art Nouveau houses and interior decoration appeared in Brussels in the 1890s, in the architecture and interior design of houses designed by Paul Hankar, Henry van de Velde, and especially Victor Horta, whose Hôtel Tassel was completed in 1893. The style moved quickly to Paris, where it was adapted by Hector Guimard, who saw Horta's work in Brussels and applied the style for the entrances of the new Paris Métro. It reached its peak at the 1900 Paris International Exposition, which introduced the Art Nouveau work of artists such as Louis Tiffany, and Art Nouveau appeared in graphic arts in the posters of Alphonse Mucha and the glassware of René Lalique and Émile Gallé. By 1914, however, Art Nouveau was largely exhausted, and in the 1920s, it was replaced as the dominant architectural and decorative art style by Art Deco and then Modernism. But the Art Nouveau style began to receive more positive attention from critics in the late 1960s, with a major exhibition of the work of Hector Guimard at the Museum of Modern Art in 1970.

Dr. Terri Switzer, the presenter for the German American Heritage Center's November 19 Art Nouveau program, is Professor and Director of the Art History & Museum Studies Program at St. Ambrose. She earned a B.A. in International Studies, Economics, and French with a Russian minor from Butler University, followed by a Certificate in Russian Studies from Leningrad State Technical University. A former Fulbright-Hays scholar, Switzer received her PhD and M.A. in Art History and M.A. in Arts Administration from Indiana University. Her research explores nationalism during the 19th and 20th centuries, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe and Russia, and her work has been included in 2002's Water, Leisure and Culture: European Historical Perspectives, 2003's Art, Culture and National Identity in Fin-de-Siècle Europe, and 2018's A Companion to Nineteenth-Century Art.

Art Nouveau: An International Tour will be presented at 2 p.m. on November 19, registration for the event is free for German American Heritage Center members and $5 for non-members, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.

Art

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

On Stands Now

Email info@rcreader.com to become a Reader pick-up location.

 

River Cities Reader #991 - ... by River Cities Reader

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Visual Arts Calendars

Openings & Events

Full Visual Arts Calendar