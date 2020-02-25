“The Art of Travel,” March 6 through 26

Exhibit: Friday, March 6, through Thursday, March 26

Opening Reception: Friday, March 6, 5:30 p.m.

Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf IA

Patrons of the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy can soon enjoy vacation stops the world over without ever leaving the comforts of the Quad Cities, with the Bettendorf venue, from March 6 through 26, showcasing works in the exhibit The Art of Travel that celebrate their artists' travel experiences through a variety of chosen mediums.

As Pat Beréskin told the Bettendorf Business Network, this travel-themed art show is a first for the gallery owner who has traveled extensively throughout Italy, France, and the Mediterranean, and was inspired by her venue's frequent contributor and instructor Bob Zeidler. “He and his wife went to Greece and he did a series of watercolors,” said Beréskin. “There is nothing more I would like than have someone come in and buy one of Bob’s pieces, give it to their wife or partner, and say, ‘We are going on a trip here’” Or to buy a painting as a memento of a special trip. The best part of traveling, other than relaxing, is learning about the area you will be visiting. All the artists have gone to these places and would love to share some of their experiences beyond the canvas.”

Beréskin herself, who works largely in oil, acrylic, and watercolor, and Zeidler, whose principal medium is watercolor, will be contributing paintings to the Art of Travel exhibition, along with eight fellow painters: Dave Anderson (oil), Brad Bisbey (acrylic), Rose Moore (pastel), Jo Myers-Walker (watercolor), Pam Ohnemus (acrylic), Troy Swangstu (oil, acrylic), Kaitlin Walsh (watercolor), and Claire Waterman (oil, acrylic). Photographic works, meanwhile, will be on display courtesy of Heidi Brandt, Bonnie Grebner, and Barry Sharp, while scultpure is contributed by ceramic artist David Zahn.

A 5:30 p.m. opening reception will be held at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy on March 6, with the evening including wine samples from around the globe, live music, artist demonstrations, and Tango Salon's Leann Themas sharing tips on how to make your own vacation – be it a faraway destination or a Quad Cities stay-cation – all the more beautiful. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free, and more information on the March 6 through 26 The Art of Travel exhibition is available by calling (563)508-4630 or visiting BereskinArtGallery.com.