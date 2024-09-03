Exhibit: Through Friday, September 27

Reception: Sunday, September 22, 2 – 3 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

In the first exhibit of the venue's 2024-2025 season, award-winning children's book author Arthur Geisert's original etchings of pigs building a treehouse with letters hidden amongst the pages will decorate the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Gallery, the exhibition Arthur Geisert: PIGS from A to Z, through September 27, on loan to UD from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The works on display are Geisert's original etchings from his 1986 children's book of the exhibit's title, and as art-gallery coordinator Noah Bullock stated, "Arthur Geisert's PIGS from A to Z is a delightful and intricately illustrated children's book that takes readers on an alphabetical journey featuring a charming cast of pigs. Each letter of the alphabet is represented by a different scene in which the pigs engage in various whimsical activities. Geisert's detailed, etching-style illustrations are filled with humor and creativity, inviting readers to explore the images closely to find all the hidden details."

Geisert studied sculpting and printmaking at the Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles, California, and taught at Concordia University Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. He would discover his passion was in the studio and would become an award-winning author, working on numerous books through the years. Geisert now lives in Elkader, Iowa.

"PIGS from A to Z is a visual treat, with each page offering a new, unexpected twist on what pigs can do, making it enjoyable for both children and adults," Bullock said. "Geisert's unique artistic style, characterized by fine lines and meticulous attention to detail, adds to the charm and appeal of the book."

A free reception for Arthur Geisert: PIGS from A to Z will be held in the art gallery from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 22. Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the Bisignano Art Gallery also open in conjunction with all major events in the University of Dubuque Heritage Center's John & Alice Butler Hall. For more information on the exhibition on display through September 27, visit Dbq.edu/Gallery.