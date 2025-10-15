15 Oct 2025

“Artificial and Still: Woven Works on Paper,” through December 12

By Reader Staff

“Artificial and Still: Woven Works on Paper" at the Morrissey Gallery -- through December 12.

Exhibit: Through Thursday, December 12

Q&A and Reception: Thursday, November 7, 4 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Morrissey Gallery, 2101 Gaines Street, Davenport IA

With the project supported by Quad City Arts' re-granting program Arts Dollars, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, and the Quad Cities Community Foundation - Isabel Bloom Art Education Endowment, Lucas Berns' exhibition Artificial and Still: Woven Works on Paper is on display at St. Ambrose University's Morrissey Gallery through December 12, a Q&A and reception scheduled for November 6.

As Berns says in his Artist Statement: "While I am a public librarian by day, I've become a multifaceted artist with experience in several techniques and art forms. My world has always been deeply intertwined with the arts. A devotion to self-expression has led me to explore various art forms. Ages ago, I studied photography in college, however video art, animations and soundscapes have become common tools through which I communicate my ideas. These recent creations are a mixture of many techniques and each piece offers a unique glimpse into the artist’s imaginative world. The work presented here is a mixture of collage, images in the public domain, photography, video stills, and glitch art processing all, literally, woven together.

"Whether it’s a digital artwork or a musical composition, I attempt to capture the essence of human emotion and imagination, the desire to create, and an experience in a way that resonates with my viewers. The work attempts to show the power of art that mesmerizes and inspires. My hope is that the viewer can lose themself in the image, if only for a moment."

A reception and Q&A with artist Lucas Berns will be held in the Morrissey Gallery at 4 p.m. on November 7, and the Artificial and Still: Woven Works on Paper exhibit will be on display through December 12. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling 563-333-6444 and visiting SAU.edu.

