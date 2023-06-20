Artist Demo: David Anderson and Plein-Air Painting, July 6

Thursday, July 6, 6:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

A gifted local artist and frequently featured painter at the former Bereskin Gallery & Art Gallery in Bettendorf, David Anderson will be the featured guest in a special Art Demo held at Davenport's Figge Art Museum on July 6, with Anderson's discussion on the importance of plein-air painting followed by a live demonstration by the artist.

The son of missionary parents, Anderson was born in Bogota, Columbia, and lived 12 years in Venezuela. He attended the University of Nebraska then the American Academy of Art in Chicago. After two years at the academy, Anderson was drafted into the Marines and accepted into the combat artist program, where he became one of a select group of five combat artists serving in Vietnam. After returning to the states, he continued his studies at the academy, after which he moved to the Quad Cities to work in the John Deere advertising department. Retiring in the fall of 2010, Anderson is now pursuing his lifelong dream of painting full time.

As Anderson says in his Artist Statement at BereskinArtGallery.com, "I am a plein air painter. I love to be outside in tune with all my senses waiting for that tingle in my spine that says stop, this is where I should paint. My paintings are about light; in a way the subject matter itself isn’t as important. It’s the quality of light creating the mood and feeling I experienced in these locations that moved me. I’ve come to realize that it’s the cool light of a foggy morning, the warm light of a sunny afternoon, and the beauty of the light as the sun is setting, that make the locations special. To be able to share the wonder and beauty of the world that God created for us makes it all worthwhile."

David Anderson's art demo on plein-air painting takes place on July 6, participation in the 6:30 p.m. event is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.