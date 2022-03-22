Artist Talk: “Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition,” March 31

Thursday, March 31, 6:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

An engaging series of quickfire presentations from a selection of artists will take place in the Figge Art Museum lobby on March 31 when the Davenport venue hosts an artist talk for the 2022 Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition, which currently houses 59 works – paintings, sculptures, installations, and more – by 50 artists living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities.

The Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition has been organized by the Guild since 1970 and hosted for the last six years by the Figge Art Museum. This year, artists living within 200 miles of the Figge working in any medium – including sound, performance, video, painting, sculpture, and works on paper – were invited to apply and submit up to three works for consideration. Susan Watts, owner and director of Olson-Larson Galleries in Des Moines, selected the works for the exhibition and chose this year’s award winners, with Figge patrons invited to help select the People’s Choice Award and Children’s Choice Award recipients by casting their votes for their favorite works.

This year's Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition talents include: Deana Bada Maloney (Downers Grove IL); Judy Bales (Fairfield IA); Lynn Basa (Chicago IL); Carrie Baxter (Freeport IL); Leslie Bell (Davenport IA); Tilda Brown Swanson (Des Moines IA); Jocelyn Chateauvert (Mount Vernon IA); Tianqiutao Chen (Ames IA); Sara Peak Convery (Chicago IL); Nate Ditzler (Dubuque IA); Elizabeth Eagle (Dubuque IA); Amee Ellis (Des Moines IA); Daniel Fine (Iowa City IA); Sarah Fitzgerald (Mount Vernon IA); Kate Goodvin (Iowa City IA); Angie Huffman (Marion IA); Ali Hval (Iowa City IA); Raphael Iaccarino (Davenport IA); Mary Jones (Indianola IA); Larassa Kabel (Des Moines IA); Louise Kames (Dubuque IA); James Kearns (Montgomery IL); Dana Keaton (Iowa City IA); Daniel Fine (Iowa City IA); Dana Keeton (Iowa City IA); Mary Koszut (Peotone IL); Micaela Krol (Palos Hills IL); Kathleen Lenaghan (Dixon IL); Eileen Leunig (Peoria IL); and Doug Leunig (Peoria IL).

Additional artists showcasing featured works are: Aaron Lurth (Decorah IA); Rachel Merrill (Des Moines IA); Renee Meyer Ernst (Davenport IA); Riva Nayaju (Cedar Falls IA); Julie Nelson (Quincy IL); Tim Olson (Dubuque IA); Mary Porterfield (Chicago IL); Dana Potter (Cedar Rapids IA); Terry Rathje (Long Grove IA); Timothy Rees (Maquoketa IA); Sydni Reubin (Madison WI); Randy Richmond (Rock Island IL); Richard-Kevin Schafer (Davenport IA); Christopher Schneberger (Chicago IL); Scott Sjobakken (Des Moines IA); Mark Szemkus (Davenport IA); Jeffrey Thompson (Des Moines IA); Sean Tyler (Coralville IA); Joan Webster-Vore (Hudson IA); Barbara Weets (Anamosa IA); Lee White (Muscatine IA); Molly Wood (Des Moines IA); and Janis Mars Wunderlich (Monmouth IL).

The artist talk on the Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition – on display through March 15 – will be held in the Figge's Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby on March 31 at 6:30 p.m., with the venue's cash bar open from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Participation is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.