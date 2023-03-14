Artist Talk: Tlisza Jaurique, March 30

Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Participating in a Figge Art Museum Artist Talk on March 30, Mexican/Latinx multidisciplinary artist Tlisza Jaurique will discuss her inherited indigenous upbringing and aesthetics in conjunction with Decolonial Intervention, the Davenport venue's current exhibit in which Jaurique has created her own artistic intervention surrounding the Spanish Vice Regal collection, reexamining the art in this space and providing a different viewpoint that allows for a shared authority of the collection.

A multidisciplinary artist, scholar, and educator, Jaurique addresses the philosophical concepts of change, language, hermeneutics, power, and decoloniality in her work, and is best known for her intricate paintings and installations using glitter and mirrors. Having earned a B.A. in philosophy from Vassar College and a Master’s in art education from Arizona State University, and continuing with her doctoral studies in education in curriculum/instruction, she teaches, lectures, and builds curriculums in Studio Art, Art History, Philosophy, World Religions and History with special emphasis on Native American Cultures, past and present. Jaurique has consulted, exhibited, lectured, and worked with the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian; the Smithsonian Latino Center; the Metropolitan Museum of Art (she was the first Mexicana/Xicana to exhibit at the Met); David Rockefeller Center for Latino Studies at Harvard; the Latino Cultural Center at Yale University; Hispanic Research Center at ASU; Notre Dame Center for Latino Studies; and other esteemed institutions.

Additionally, the artist received the prestigious Community Scholar Award from the Smithsonian Native American Awards Program at the National Museum of Natural History, and was a resident scholar and visiting artist for the Southwest Borderlands Initiative Chicana/o Studies Department at ASU. In 2020, Jaurique was the recipient of the NDN Collective Artist Grant and the United States Artist Grant, and her artworks have been included in four volumes of Mexican American Chicana/o Art published by the Bilingual Press; the Aztlan Journal of Chicano Studies UCLA; Taken: Iconography & Intent in Contemporary Latino Art, published by Taller Puertorriqueña; and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

The Artist Talk with Tlisza Jaurique takes place on March 30, participation in the 6 p.m. program is free, and the Decolonial Intervention exhibition will be on display through July 9. For more information, cal (563)326-7804 and visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.