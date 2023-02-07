07 Feb 2023

“Artists of African Descent,” through March 17

By Reader Staff

Tatyanna Taylor's "Black, Black, Black, & Black" in “Artists of African Descent" at the Quad City Arts Center -- through March 17.

Through Friday, March 17

Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

As part of Black History Month, Quad City Arts and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts have partnered to curate a juried, group exhibition, with Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center currently housing Artists of African Descent, an arresting and multi-varied exhibition on display through March 17.

By highlighting the work of Black artists, Quad City Arts and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts hope to emphasize that all artists and all audiences are welcome in the Rock Island venue, with the groups' current exhibit demonstrating that art has the power to heal and empower both the creator and the viewer. Artists of African Descent boasts 40 works of art by 22 artists in the building that was once a turn-of-the-century department store, and features hardwood floors and a 14-foot-high ceiling. The exhibition space is more than 1,500 square feet, and has continually proven itself a perfect space to showcase large paintings and sculptures, and for patrons to enjoy an occasional live performance.

Dionne Victoria Milton's "Zen: Gawd"

Featured in the Artists of African Descent exhibition are works by artists including: Monica Brown; Nicole Davis; Cheryl Duke; Abdala Faye; Dania Green; Anthony Jackson; Jamila Johnson; Kristen Johnson; LaToya Lewis; Dionna Victoria Nilton; Baetrice Opekua; Ninah Paney; Gwen Patton; Candice Randall; Gaye Shannon; Joshua Williams Shiloh; Tatyanna Taylor; Heather Williams; and Trish Williams. Support for art exhibitions is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Artists of African Descent will be on display in Rock Island through March 17, with regular gallery hours Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.

Mike Schulz

