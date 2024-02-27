B100 Girls Night Out at the Figge, March 2

Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

On March 2, Davenport's Figge Art Museum invites you to gather your gal pals and have a blast when the venue hosts B100 Girls Night Out at the Figge, a fun-filled event that will see the venue transformed from a museum into an after-hours playground boasting creativity, music, and the making of unforgettable memories.

In this exciting experience held in conjunction with the Women’s History Month celebration, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the beats resonating throughout the Figge’s Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby courtesy of radio station B100. Women of all ages can embark on a quest through the museum with a thrilling scavenger hunt, and you can let your creativity flow with art activities such as "Make Your Own Journal," "Create Your Own Candle," and "Swirl Your Own Single Bud Vase." Sip on your favorite drinks at the cash bar and enjoy a treat bag, including a complimentary cookie coupon for Cookies & Dreams, and make memories with the event's free 360 Photobooth and Mirror Photobooth. Explore the Brick & Motor pop-up shop with an exclusive collection drop, receive a free gift with a $50 purchase, and peruse the Museum Store for some unique finds.

Prizes from local businesses will also be given away every 15 minutes, with participants including: the Spas Quad Cities; Mississippi River Distillery; The Rust Belt; Float QC; Rhythm City Casino Resort; Vibrant Arena at the MARK; Thunder Bay Grill; Quad City International Airport; Crafted QC; Watermark Corners; Cookies & Dreams; Blo Dry Bar; Salon Halo; Hy-Vee; Tiphanies; Raygun; Daiquiri Factory; Two Rivers Massage; The Last Picture House; 392 Café; Vibrant Coffee House; Raccoon Motel; QC Community Acupuncture; Sippis; Adler Theatre; Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse; PJs Coffee; Icons Martini Lounge; Stone Cliff Winery; and Capitol Theatre.

Attendees of the B100 Girls Night Out can also enjoy all floors of the museum, the exhibitions on display including Tradition Interrupted, The Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition, Young Artists at the Figge, and Peter Xiao: A Room That One Is In (And All Things In It), and view works in the Figge’s permanent collection galleries. "We can't wait to see the Figge come alive with the energy of all the amazing women in our community,” said Figge Director of Marketing & Communications Lacey Skorepa. “It's not just a night out; it's a celebration of friendship, art, and wellness. So mark your calendars, secure your tickets, and join the fun."

The B100 Girls Night Out at the Figge takes place on March 2 from 6 to 9 p.m., admission is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.