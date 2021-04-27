27 Apr 2021

Beaux Arts Spring Fair, May 8 and 9

By Reader Staff

Beaux Arts Spring Fair at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds -- May 8 and 9

Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Returning for the first time since 2019 and taking place in Davenport's spacious Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, the 2021 Beaux Arts Spring Fair will treat visitors to an outdoor celebration of visual arts and fine crafts on May 8 and 9, with the annual event featuring food, live music, children's activities, and works for sale by nearly 100 artists and Midwestern vendors.

Presenting finely detailed artworks and gift options in mediums including painting, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, and more, this year's scheduled Beaux Arts artisans and art retailers include: 517 Design Studio; Added Touch; AJ's Copper Garden; Alena Glass Jewelry; Amberstone Pottery; Annie M. Designs; The Art of Pens; Artisan Jewelry by Erica Gooding; B-Unique Woodcrafting; Batik ETCm.; Beadazzle; The Bent Alchemist; Bill Robbins Pottery; Bloomers and Hearts; Blue Grass Gold & Silver; Bobbi Kahn Design Jewelry; Charlotte Fung Miller; Ciccotti Art Glass; Claire Waterman; Copper Horse Woodworks; CraftHouse 101; Creative Wolfe; Cricket Hill Pottery; Crooked Creek Publishing; Dale Cantrell; Dallas Galbraith Metal Sculpture; Daron Krueger Photography; Darrel Bowman Pottery; DL Fenn; Dream Chimes; Eirene by Barbara Toner; Garden Art by Carrol; Gary Pearson Photography; Gemini Pottery; Gerry's; The Glass Haus; Greg Macdonald Studios; Hale the Bag Lady; Hanna Woodworking; Happy Hogtor Photography; House of Genie; Indigo Turtle Art; Irresistible Designs; JimBo Designs; Joel Knanishu; Jon Walton Photography; Josh Meier Photography; Kyle R. Shatek; L. Larabee Studio; Lee's Leaves; Locus Photoart; Loel Martin Photography; Lu's Creations; and Lulu's Designs.

Also displaying and selling their works at the Beaux Arts Fair: Makin' Sawdust; Mari Giftware; Marie Miklaszewski of Beach Stone Jewelry; Merryfrog Menagerie; MindWorks Inc.; Mings Studio; Minnesota Iron Works; Muddy River Creations; Nutrit & Mick Arts; Oreb Lram Fine Casual Jewelry; Pat Halverson; Peggy L. Gratton; Phoenix Conexion; Raw Images Art & Photography by Tammy Mutka; River City Pottery; Rustic Artifacts Ltd.; S. Larson Watercolors; Sally Gierke Pottery; Scott's Fine Art; Stoned Art Studio; Stoneware Pottery by Val; Studio 253; T.F. Hempel; Tumbled Wire Designs; Twisted Tree Gallery; Uniquely Yours Metal; Wennersten's Etchings; West Work Studio; Weyer Works; Willey Pottery; Willustrations; You Name It Toys; and Ziegler Designs.

The May 8 and 9 Beaux Arts Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (309)207-5614 or visiting BeauxArtsFair.com.

