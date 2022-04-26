2022 Beaux Arts Spring Fair, May 7 and 8

Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

An eagerly awaited springtime event taking place over Mother's Day weekend in Davenport's spacious Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, the 2022 Beaux Arts Spring Fair will treat visitors to an outdoor celebration of visual arts and fine crafts on May 7 and 8, with the annual event featuring food, live music, children's activities, and works for sale by nearly 100 artists and Midwestern vendors.

Presenting finely detailed artworks and gift options in mediums including painting, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, and more, this year's scheduled Beaux Arts artisans and art retailers include: 45 Cupp.jpeg; 517 Design Studio; Added Touch; Amberstone Art; Art by Lois & Kay; Art by the Redhead; The Art of Pens; Artisan Jewelry by Erica Gooding; Bag Lady; Barbara Weets Watercolor; Beach Stone Jewelry by Marie Miklaszewski; Beadazzle; Be.Dangled; Bobbi Kahn Design Jewelry; Carole's Art Works; Carolyn Jane Krueger; Chasing Rainbows Ltd.; Chris Abigt; Ciccotti Art Glass; Copper Horse Woodworks; CraftHouse 101; Creations by Hand; Creative Wclfe; Chris Schonenbach; Crewl Art; Cricket Hill Pottery; Crooked Creek Publishing; Dale Cantrell; Daron Krueger Photography; DinoCat Studio; DL Fenn; Dream Chimes; Drift to Clay; Eirene by Barbara Toner; Emporium Threads; George & Vicki Bedeian; Gerry's; Gierke Pottery; The Glass Haus; Glen Arthur Lowry; Golden Spiral Jewelry; Greg Macdonald Studios; Handcrafted Baskets; Hanna Woodworking; Happy Hogtor Photography; House of Genie; Indigo Turte Art; Iowa Awesome; and Irresistible Designs.

Also displaying and selling their works at the Beaux Arts Fair: Jackie Z Designs; Jean Simonsen; John Locus Photography; John Weyer Jon Walton Photography; Josh Meier Photography; Kaity Klothes; Karen Ellison of Earth & Fire; Kyle R. Shatek; L. Larabee Studio; Lee's Leaves; Loel Martin Photography; Longshadow Woodworks; Lu's Creations; Lulu's Designs; Makin' Sawdust; Mary Miller; May Xiong; Meyerdirk Art; Midwest Wilderness Connections; Mosaics on Natural Stone; Nurit & Mick Arts; Oreb Lram Fine Casual Jewelry; Peggy L. Gratton Petra photography; ReClassified treasure; River City Pottery; S. Larson Watercolors; Schmidt-Marken Designs Pottery; Stoneware Pottery by Val; Sunflower Pottery; Tim's Woodworking; Tom's Foolery; Tony Seabolt Art & Design; Tumbled Wire Designs; Twisted Tree Galery; Vincent Lewis, Wayne & Karen Ruff of Rustic Artifacts Ltd.; Wennersten's Etchings; West Work Studio; Whimsy Garden Decor; Willey Pottery; willustrations; and Ziegler Designs.

The May 7 and 8 Beaux Arts Spring Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (309)207-5614 and visiting BeauxArtsFair.com.